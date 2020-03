Nantou County’s early Tuberculosis sanitarium 分艙分流對抗結核病 埔里一甲子前率先實施

With the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, many major hospitals have already implemented isolation and triage measures. In fact, more than 60 years ago, Puli Christian Hospital established a specialist tuberculosis clinic in Puli City to fight against the tuberculosis epidemic of the day, and to ensure the safety of members of the public going to the hospital for other health issues. It also set up a treatment center in the scenic area around Carp Lake, to provide patients with the best treatment environment, and the deserted red brick low-rise buildings of that center are now testament to Taiwan’s history of fighting tuberculosis all those years ago.

The entire world is currently preoccupied with the COVID-19 outbreak public health issue, with each country keeping a close eye on how the epidemic is developing. Yet there are many kinds of respiratory diseases still threatening public health, tuberculosis being one of these. March 24 is World Tuberculosis Day, a day for calling on people the world over to join together in the fight against tuberculosis and to encourage early testing and discovery, as well as treatment.

The Puli Christian Hospital embarked on the remote location medical treatment approach early on, the treatment of tuberculosis being a major component of this. In order to avoid hospital-acquired cluster infections and to ensure the safety of the medical professionals and ordinary patients to the hospital, it was even then implementing isolation ward and triage measures, and between 1956 and 1980 had a tuberculosis clinic in Puli City near Jhongjheng Road and Sian Road, in addition to a children’s treatment center next to the main hospital building and a treatment center for adult patients located in the scenic area around Carp Lake in the city outskirts. These all ensured that confirmed patients could receive the medical attention they needed, under the care of medical professionals who could administer the correct medication at the right moment, until such time as the patients were cured and could be discharged. They made a significant contribution to the treatment of tuberculosis away from the main cities.

Red-brick, low-rise structures, used as wards for the treatment of tuberculosis patients, still stand within the Songnian Camp by the banks of Carp Lake in Puli. In the background stands the derelict remains of a chapel. 埔里鯉魚潭畔的松年營地,至今保留的紅磚平房即是收治結核病患的病房,後方還有專用的禮拜堂。 Photo: Tung Chen-kuo, Liberty Times

The present-day William Sia Memorial Camp and the Songnian Camp by the banks of Carp Lake were the medical centers back then, the former accepting Aboriginal patients, the latter non-Aboriginal patients. The spacious rooms and the beautiful surroundings would have been a boon to the patients. Two rows of red-brick, low-rise structures, used as wards, still stand within the Songnian Camp, and there is also a chapel in which the patients could worship and find spiritual sustenance. The abandoned, derelict buildings are testament to this special era of medical treatment in remote areas in the city outskirts.

武漢肺炎疫情延燒,為了避免院內群聚感染,目前多數大型醫院已實施分艙分流措施。其實早在六十多年前,南投縣埔里基督教醫院為了對抗當時流行的肺結核,在確保一般民眾就醫安全的前提下,專門在埔里市區設立結核病門診部,還在風光明媚的鯉魚潭成立療養中心,提供病患最佳的治療環境。如今早已人去樓空的紅磚平房建築,也見證台灣早期對抗結核病的歷程。

Over 60 years ago, Puli Christian Hospital established a specialist tuberculosis clinic in Puli City to fight against the tuberculosis epidemic of the day. 為防治結核病,埔里基督教醫院早期於埔里市區成立結核病專責門診部。 Photo: Tung Chen-kuo, Liberty Times

武漢肺炎目前是全球最關注的公衛議題,各國也緊盯疫情發展,但仍有多種呼吸道疾病威脅民眾健康,結核病即是其一,而三月二十四日即是「世界結核病日」,呼籲全民共同防治結核病,及早檢查發現,更要耐心治療。

埔里基督教醫院早期投入偏遠山地醫療,對抗結核病也是重點項目,為了避免爆發院內群聚感染,確保醫護與一般民眾就醫安全,當年即已採取分艙分流措施。一九五六年至一九八○年間,特別在現今埔里市區的中正路與西安路附近設立結核病門診部,並在本院院區旁及近郊風光明媚的鯉魚潭風景區,成立兒童及成人的療養中心,讓確診患者在此接受治療,在醫護人員悉心照料與按時服藥,至病患痊癒出院,在國內偏鄉防治結核病貢獻良多。

現今鯉魚潭畔的謝緯紀念營地、松年營地,就是當年的療養中心,分別收治原住民及其他病患,開闊空間與優美環境,對病患更有幫助。松年營地內至今保留的兩排紅磚平房就是病房,還有提供病患心靈安寧的禮拜堂。如今人去樓空,斑駁凋零見證這段不凡的偏鄉醫療史。

