EVERYDAY ENGLISH

B: One more fact: Because giant pandas have to chomp their way through so many bamboo shoots, over thousands of years they have evolved powerful jaw muscles which enable them to grind down the fibrous plant material.

A: I see. So that’s what gives them their cute teddy bear appearance?

B: Correct — but for all their adorable looks, their bite is stronger than a polar bear’s.

B : 另一個小知識：因為大貓熊每天都要大嚼竹筍，幾千年下來，就演化出有力的咀嚼肌，讓牠們能夠磨碎那些充滿纖維的植物。

A : 我懂了。這就是牠們為什麼會有像是可愛泰迪熊的外觀嗎？

B : 是啊。但是大貓熊雖然看起來討人喜愛，牠們的咬力比北極熊還強哦。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: