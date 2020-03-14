B : To get enough energy and protein from their vegetarian diet, giant pandas eat up to 18kg of bamboo shoots every day.
A : That’s a lot of food.
B : This means they have to poo up to 40 times a day.
A : Wow. That must keep the zookeepers really busy. With such a low energy diet, no wonder giant pandas appear so lethargic.
B : 為了要從草食性的食物中得到足夠的能量和蛋白質，大貓熊每天都要吃上十八公斤的竹筍。
A : 那樣很多耶。
B : 這也代表牠們每天會排便四十次。
A : 哇，想必這會讓飼育員每天疲於奔命。主食能提供的能量這麼低，難怪大貓熊看起來懶洋洋的。
It’s the sort a sneaky trick only a gull would learn: by watching how people handle their food, the birds can work out when there are snacks to be had. Researchers found that herring gulls were more likely to peck at items left on the ground if humans had pretended to eat them first. The study suggests that gulls take cues from human behavior to help them home in on tasty scraps in the rubbish people leave behind. “People don’t tend to think of wild animals as using cues from humans like this,” said Madeleine Goumas, a researcher at the University
A 46-year-old smoker, surnamed Wang, from Taichung recently experienced blurry vision. Thinking he was getting more long-sighted as his eyes aged, he started wearing multifocal glasses, but these made things worse and he started getting double vision. He went to an optician for an eye test, and his vision was apparently normal, although he found he was having difficulty looking up with his right eye. A series of blood tests and CT scans revealed that there was a problem with his thyroid. The man quit smoking and was treated for hyperthyroidism, and started wearing single vision lenses and prism correction
A: I went to Taipei Zoo yesterday for the first time since I was in elementary school. B: Oh really? What gave you the urge to go there? A: After watching an interesting documentary about giant pandas on TV, I thought I’d pay a visit to the zoo’s resident giant pandas. B: Tuan Tuan and Yuan Yuan? They’re so cute! A: 我昨天去台北市立動物園玩，是自從小學以來第一次去耶。 B: 真的嗎？是什麼動機讓你想要去動物園呀？ A: 前陣子我在電視上看了一部很有趣的大貓熊紀錄片，就覺得應該去看看住在動物園裡的大貓熊們。 B: 團團跟圓圓？他們很可愛耶！ English 英文: Chinese 中文:
B: Yesterday evening, I listened to Beethoven’s late string quartets. They made me feel a bit uneasy, and they’re really loud and chaotic, too. A: Beethoven’s early string quartets were written for a friend’s quartet to be performed in a restaurant. When he wrote the late string quartets, he was completely deaf and had become disillusioned with life. B : Oh I see. Some of the movements contain moments of tenderness, but they pass in an instant. B : 我昨晚聽了貝多芬的晚期弦樂四重奏，那音樂讓人心神不寧，而且既大聲又混亂。 A : 貝多芬早期的弦樂四重奏是寫給他朋友組成的樂團，在一間餐廳中表演。但是到了晚期，他已經完全失聰，生活中還遭遇許多失意的事。 B : 喔難怪，在某些樂章中，還是有一些溫柔的感覺，不過一閃即逝。 English 英文: Chinese 中文: