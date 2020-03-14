EVERYDAY ENGLISH

B : To get enough energy and protein from their vegetarian diet, giant pandas eat up to 18kg of bamboo shoots every day.

A : That’s a lot of food.

B : This means they have to poo up to 40 times a day.

A : Wow. That must keep the zookeepers really busy. With such a low energy diet, no wonder giant pandas appear so lethargic.

B : 為了要從草食性的食物中得到足夠的能量和蛋白質，大貓熊每天都要吃上十八公斤的竹筍。

A : 那樣很多耶。

B : 這也代表牠們每天會排便四十次。

A : 哇，想必這會讓飼育員每天疲於奔命。主食能提供的能量這麼低，難怪大貓熊看起來懶洋洋的。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: