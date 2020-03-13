B: Scientists are not sure when or why giant pandas switched from a carnivorous or omnivorous diet to a herbivore diet. However, one interesting theory is that they lost their umami taste receptor due to a genetic mutation.
A: So since they could no longer taste umami in meat, they gradually switched their diet to bamboo?
B: Yep, but it’s just a theory.
B: 科學家目前還不確定大貓熊是什麼時候，或是因為什麼原因，從肉食性或雜食性轉換成草食性的。不過，有一項有趣的理論指出，牠們因為某項基因突變，所以失去了鮮味的受器。
A: 所以，就因為牠們不再能從肉裡嚐到鮮味，就逐漸轉為以竹子為主食嗎？
B: 是啊，不過這只是個理論啦。
It’s the sort a sneaky trick only a gull would learn: by watching how people handle their food, the birds can work out when there are snacks to be had. Researchers found that herring gulls were more likely to peck at items left on the ground if humans had pretended to eat them first. The study suggests that gulls take cues from human behavior to help them home in on tasty scraps in the rubbish people leave behind. “People don’t tend to think of wild animals as using cues from humans like this,” said Madeleine Goumas, a researcher at the University
From Feb. 24 to March 1, Russians celebrated Maslenitsa, possibly the oldest Slavic religious and folk holiday. Also known as “butter week” or “pancake week,” Maslenitsa is a way to welcome spring by eating pancakes, which represent the sun. The name Maslenitsa dates to the 17th century, when the festival was officially recognized by the Russian Orthodox church. Before that, it was a pagan festival. It used to have a pagan name, “Komoyeditsa,” which means “feeding bears.” “Kom” is an old Russian word for “bear,” the sacred animal of Slavs, and according to one theory people would offer them pancakes when they
A 46-year-old smoker, surnamed Wang, from Taichung recently experienced blurry vision. Thinking he was getting more long-sighted as his eyes aged, he started wearing multifocal glasses, but these made things worse and he started getting double vision. He went to an optician for an eye test, and his vision was apparently normal, although he found he was having difficulty looking up with his right eye. A series of blood tests and CT scans revealed that there was a problem with his thyroid. The man quit smoking and was treated for hyperthyroidism, and started wearing single vision lenses and prism correction
A : Another area Beethoven excelled at was creating music that kept pace with the changing times: His style was constantly evolving. Listen to this recording of Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata played on a piano from the period. B : The instrument sounds like a synthesizer, but it has a greater resonance than a harpsichord. A : It’s played on a predecessor to the modern piano, called a fortepiano. A : 貝多芬厲害的另一個地方，在於他的創作跟著時代不斷演變。你聽聽看《月光奏鳴曲》這段音樂，這是用他當時的鋼琴演奏的唷。 B : 聽起來好像合成樂器哦，可是又比大鍵琴多了一點共鳴。 A : 這是用現代鋼琴的前身──古鋼琴演奏的。 English 英文: Chinese 中文: