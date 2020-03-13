EVERYDAY ENGLISH

B: Scientists are not sure when or why giant pandas switched from a carnivorous or omnivorous diet to a herbivore diet. However, one interesting theory is that they lost their umami taste receptor due to a genetic mutation.

A: So since they could no longer taste umami in meat, they gradually switched their diet to bamboo?

B: Yep, but it’s just a theory.

B: 科學家目前還不確定大貓熊是什麼時候，或是因為什麼原因，從肉食性或雜食性轉換成草食性的。不過，有一項有趣的理論指出，牠們因為某項基因突變，所以失去了鮮味的受器。

A: 所以，就因為牠們不再能從肉裡嚐到鮮味，就逐漸轉為以竹子為主食嗎？

B: 是啊，不過這只是個理論啦。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: