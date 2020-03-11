A: Did you know that there are only around 1,000 giant pandas left in the wild?
B: I knew that giant pandas are an endangered species, but I didn’t realize there are so few left.
A: Yep, they live in just a few mountain ranges in central China. They used to live in lowland areas, but farming, development and deforestation forced them to migrate to more isolated mountainous regions.
A: 你知道嗎？現在野外的大貓熊只剩下大約一千隻了。
B: 我知道大貓熊是瀕危物種，但我沒想到只剩那麼少隻。
A: 是啊，牠們棲息在中國中部的幾座山脈中。他們曾經生活在低地地區，但是農業、開發、砍伐竹林迫使牠們遷徙到更為與世隔絕的山區。
The number of downloads of games and apps has surged in China recently, as tens of millions of people are confined by the COVID-19 outbreak to their homes. More than 222 million downloads were made in China through Apple’s online store in the first week of February, and app downloads during the first two weeks of the month jumped by 40 percent. “Millions of workers and students leveraged mobile apps to seek alternative methods to resume daily activities remotely,” said mobile data provider App Annie. Since schools in many Chinese cities have remained closed and are not expected to reopen soon,
It’s the sort a sneaky trick only a gull would learn: by watching how people handle their food, the birds can work out when there are snacks to be had. Researchers found that herring gulls were more likely to peck at items left on the ground if humans had pretended to eat them first. The study suggests that gulls take cues from human behavior to help them home in on tasty scraps in the rubbish people leave behind. “People don’t tend to think of wild animals as using cues from humans like this,” said Madeleine Goumas, a researcher at the University
Singer 2020, the eighth season of the hit singing competition, attracted much attention by inviting Japanese pop singer Misia to compete. The other six starting contestants for this season include Taiwan’s Jam Hsiao, a co-host of the show, LaLa Hsu, and China’s Hua Chenyu, Tia Ray, Mao Buyi and Zhou Shen. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the reality TV show premiere had been repeatedly postponed, before finally being broadcast on Feb. 7. In order to avoid home quarantine, all the singers have recorded their weekly performances separately in five different locations — Beijing, Shanghai, Changsha, Taipei and Tokyo — without
From Feb. 24 to March 1, Russians celebrated Maslenitsa, possibly the oldest Slavic religious and folk holiday. Also known as “butter week” or “pancake week,” Maslenitsa is a way to welcome spring by eating pancakes, which represent the sun. The name Maslenitsa dates to the 17th century, when the festival was officially recognized by the Russian Orthodox church. Before that, it was a pagan festival. It used to have a pagan name, “Komoyeditsa,” which means “feeding bears.” “Kom” is an old Russian word for “bear,” the sacred animal of Slavs, and according to one theory people would offer them pancakes when they