Pen Chun Ranch, a well-known dairy farm in New Taipei City’s Tamsui District has been accused of being too smelly by its neighbor, a woman surnamed Liu.
The large amount of cow dung produced by the farm everyday stinks to high heaven, Liu complains, and is so pungent that it exceeds the emissions standards for the direct discharge of odorous waste. Liu says the noxious pong has had an impact on her quality of life and inflicted mental and physical harm. Liu brought a lawsuit against the ranch, claiming damages of NT$560,000. Last year, Taiwan High Court ruled that the ranch had exceeded emissions standards for odor pollutants and had severely encroached upon Liu’s quality of life. The court ordered that the ranch cease direct discharge of waste that exceeds emissions standards and pay Liu NT$200,000 in damages. On Thursday last week, the Supreme Court denied the ranch the right to appeal.
Liu accused the ranch of using a cleaning machine to twice-daily clean away the malodorous excrement, which she claimed washed a slurry containing industrial-grade acetic acid onto her land. Liu said the discharge not only reeked, but also created a breeding ground for disease-carrying mosquitos, which caused harm to her health. Liu also said that she had repeatedly communicated her concerns to the ranch, but the owners did nothing to remedy the situation.
Photo: Liberty Times file photo
照片：資料照
Responding to the charges, the ranch’s owners said that it had obtained a waste discharge permit in 2015 and claimed that the slurry was discharged into a ditch, not onto the claimant’s land. The owners also argued that odors emitted by the ranch should be measured against standards applicable to agricultural land — which they said they were in conformance with — rather than the stricter standards applied to non-agricultural land.
The High Court determined that although it was unable to establish that the slurry had been discharged onto Liu’s property, the smell emitted by the ranch did exceed the relevant odor pollution standards. The court found that the ranch was neither located within an agricultural area nor an industrial zone, but was situated within a hillside conservation area and was using “type-three residential land” and “arable land.” The court therefore ruled that the ranch should conform to the standards applicable to the land on which operates.
(Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times)
知名新北市淡水區「犇群牧場」被劉姓女鄰居指控，牧場所產生的大量牛糞惡臭薰天，臭氣超過異味污染值排放標準值，影響她的居住生活品質，導致她精神、健康受損，訴請賠償五十六萬元；高等法院去年認定牧場臭氣超標，侵害劉女居住安寧情節重大，判牧場不得排放超標的臭氣，並賠償二十萬元；最高法院駁回上訴確定。
劉女提告主張，牧場每天產生牛糞惡臭，且排放清洗器具管線的工業用醋酸廢水兩次，侵入她土地，導致臭氣沖天、孳生病媒蚊，損害她的健康，反覆溝通都沒改善。
牧場地主答辯，牧場已於二○一五年取得排放廢水許可，廢水是排進水溝，並未排放到劉女的土地，牛糞的異味標準值應適用農地標準，而非較嚴格的其他類土地標準，應未超標。
高院認為，雖不能證明廢水排入劉女土地，但異味污染值超標，犇群牧場位處山坡地保育區，使用類別為丙種建築用地、農牧用地，並非農業區和工業區，異味污染值應適用其他土地類的標準值。
(自由時報記者張文川）
