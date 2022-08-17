New St Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Terrance Drew on Monday pledged to bolster his country’s diplomatic ties with Taiwan during a video call with Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.
Drew’s St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party won six of the 11 seats contested in the Caribbean country’s Aug. 5 elections to defeat the incumbent ruling coalition and regain power for the first time since 2015.
In Monday night’s call, Drew, who was sworn in on Aug. 6, thanked Taiwan for supporting his country’s infrastructure development for decades and helping it combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry said in a statement.
Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
He pledged to do his best to maintain and enhance diplomatic relations during his time in office, it said.
Congratulating Drew on his victory, Wu thanked the Caribbean ally for its long-term support of Taiwan’s efforts to join international organizations, the ministry said.
He also said he was looking forward to working closely with the new government to advance bilateral cooperation.
He also invited Drew to visit Taiwan at his earliest convenience.
Taiwan established diplomatic relations with St Kitts and Nevis within two weeks of the country gaining its independence on Sept. 19, 1983, making Taiwan the first country to diplomatically recognize the Caribbean state as an independent country, the ministry added.
As China waged extensive military exercises off Taiwan, a group of US defense experts in Washington was focused on their own simulation of an eventual — but for now entirely hypothetical — US-China war over the nation. The unofficial what-if game is being conducted on the fifth floor of an office building not far from the White House, and it posits a US military response to a Chinese invasion in 2026. Even though the participants bring a US perspective, they are finding that a US-Taiwan victory, if there is one, could come at a huge cost. “The results are showing that under
WRONG TIMING: The delegation’s trip has not only disappointed Taiwanese, but could send a wrong message to the global community, Tsai Ing-wen said Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Vice Chairman Andrew Hsia (夏立言) yesterday left with a delegation for a trip to China, drawing fire for visiting at a time when Beijing has been conducting intensive military drills to pressure Taiwan. Before boarding, he told reporters that the delegation would be visiting Taiwanese communities and students in China, and possibly meet with Chinese officials. The Mainland Affairs Council on Tuesday night said that it was not the right time for political party members to visit China, as Beijing has been conducting military exercises since Thursday last week. President Tsai Ing- wen (蔡英文), chairperson of the Democratic
ORDNANCE: Under a five-year plan, the Chungshan Institute would make about 200 Hsiung Feng II and III/IIIE, and Hsiung Sheng missiles, an official said The Ministry of National Defense plans to counter the Chinese navy by producing more than 1,000 anti-ship missiles over the next five years, a defense official familiar with the matter said yesterday. The comments came after China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy began a series of military drills in a simulated naval blockade of Taiwan proper following a visit to Taipei by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Although China has in the past few years rapidly produced many warships and added them to its navy, these large vessels are more suited for warfare on the open sea than in the narrow
The organizers of WorldPride 2025 have canceled the Kaohsiung event because its licensing group, InterPride, demanded that it remove “Taiwan” from the event’s name, they said in a statement yesterday. Kaohsiung was to host WorldPride Taiwan 2025 after being granted the right by the global LGBTQ advocacy group. However, the WorldPride 2025 Taiwan Preparation Committee said that InterPride recently gave “abrupt notice” asking it to change the name of the event and use “Kaohsiung” instead of “Taiwan,” even though it applied for the event using “Taiwan” in its name. The name was initially chosen for its significance to the Taiwanese LGBTQ community, as