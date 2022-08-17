New St Kitts and Nevis PM vows to boost Taiwan ties

Staff writer, with CNA





New St Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Terrance Drew on Monday pledged to bolster his country’s diplomatic ties with Taiwan during a video call with Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.

Drew’s St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party won six of the 11 seats contested in the Caribbean country’s Aug. 5 elections to defeat the incumbent ruling coalition and regain power for the first time since 2015.

In Monday night’s call, Drew, who was sworn in on Aug. 6, thanked Taiwan for supporting his country’s infrastructure development for decades and helping it combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry said in a statement.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu, left, speaks with St Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Terrance Drew via videoconference on Monday evening. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

He pledged to do his best to maintain and enhance diplomatic relations during his time in office, it said.

Congratulating Drew on his victory, Wu thanked the Caribbean ally for its long-term support of Taiwan’s efforts to join international organizations, the ministry said.

He also said he was looking forward to working closely with the new government to advance bilateral cooperation.

He also invited Drew to visit Taiwan at his earliest convenience.

Taiwan established diplomatic relations with St Kitts and Nevis within two weeks of the country gaining its independence on Sept. 19, 1983, making Taiwan the first country to diplomatically recognize the Caribbean state as an independent country, the ministry added.