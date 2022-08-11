Japan PM reshuffles Cabinet as approval ratings slide

UNIFICATION CHURCH: In the aftermath of Shinzo Abe’s assassination, ministers were told to review their ties with the church to clear public suspicion, Fumio Kishida said

AFP, TOKYO





Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida yesterday reshuffled his Cabinet after a slump in approval ratings, replacing the brother of assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe as defense minister.

Kishida led his ruling party to victory in an upper house election last month, days after Abe was shot dead by a man resentful of the Unification Church.

Since then, as the public scrutinizes the church’s ties with Japanese politicians and Kishida’s handling of the economy, approval ratings for the government have tumbled.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, front, arrives with his Cabinet members in Tokyo yesterday. Photo: Bloomberg

They fell 13 percentage points in three weeks to 46 percent, a poll published on Monday by public broadcaster NHK showed.

Political veteran Yasukazu Hamada was named defense minister — a key role, given Kishida’s pledge to ramp up the defense budget to counter growing threats from China and North Korea.

Hamada, who previously served as defense minister from 2008 to 2009, replaced Abe’s brother Nobuo Kishi, whose ailing health has prompted concern.

Kishi also recently vowed to “thoroughly review” his links to the Unification Church, after acknowledging that church members had served as campaign volunteers.

Japanese media have revealed that many ruling lawmakers — especially those in Abe’s faction — received similar assistance from Unification Church members, something the group says followers only do as private citizens.

The organization founded in Korea in 1954, whose followers are colloquially known as “Moonies,” has confirmed that the mother of the man suspected of killing Abe was a member.

Kishida said he had told all his ministers to review their ties with the organization, “so as to clear suspicion from the public.”

“I appointed only those who accepted my strict instructions that each one of them check their relationship with the group and strictly review it based on their responsibility as a politician,” he said.

Earlier, the top government spokesman announced the new Cabinet, including Katsunobu Kato, who served as health minister under Abe and returns to head the ministry.

Taro Kono, who has also held several high-profile ministerial posts, was named digital affairs minister, and Sanae Takaichi, known for her hawkish views, is the new economic security minister — one of just two women in the Cabinet.

The current foreign and finance ministers will stay, while Kishi has been appointed aide to the prime minister.