The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) yesterday slammed China’s threat to use force to annex Taiwan, saying that it was disrupting peace in the Taiwan Strait and the region.
China’s Taiwan Affairs Office earlier yesterday issued a white paper laying out how it intends to claim Taiwan through a range of economic incentives and military pressure.
“We are ready to create vast space for peaceful reunification, but we will leave no room for separatist activities in any form,” said the paper, the first it has issued on Taiwan since 2000.
Photo: CNA
China will “not renounce the use of force, and we reserve the option of taking all necessary measures,” it said, but added: “We will only be forced to take drastic measures to respond to the provocation of separatist elements or external forces should they ever cross our red lines.”
“The independence-seeking behavior of the DPP [Democratic Progressive Party] authorities has led to tensions across the Taiwan Strait, endangered the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait, undermined the prospect of peaceful reunification, squeezed the space for peaceful reunification, and is a barrier for peaceful reunification that must be removed,” the paper said.
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who is also DPP chairperson, said: “China issued its white paper this morning in a wishful thinking way, disregarding the reality of the cross-strait situation.”
She added that Taiwanese would not cave on safeguarding their sovereignty.
Rejecting the paper as “full of ... lies,” the MAC said in a statement: “Taiwan maintains that ‘neither side belongs to the other,’ and firmly refuses ‘one country, two systems’ — this is the current status of the Taiwan Strait and reality.”
“The clumsy political machinations by the authorities in Beijing serves to highlight its barbarian mindset that justifies its ambitions to invade Taiwan at the cost of wrecking the peace in the Taiwan Strait and the region,” it said.
The Republic of China is a sovereign state in Taiwan while the Chinese Communist Party regime has never ruled Taiwan proper or the outlying islands of Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu, it said.
Beijing’s “one China principle” represents a misinterpretation of the UN Charter, and the world has roundly denounced its delusional claims of sovereignty over Taiwan and disruptions of the international order, it said.
The Chinese white paper is a “cliched document written for the benefit of its internal audience before the 20th national congress of the communists,” it said.
“China’s describing of a path for Taiwan’s development is an act of deception and self-deception, which will prove futile,” the MAC said. “[The document] disgusts 23 million Taiwanese, who are the only people with the right to decide Taiwan’s future.”
SOLIDARITY: A group of European lawmakers condemned China’s aggressive moves, while the foreign minister of Lithuania said Taiwan ‘cannot become a second Ukraine’ A German parliamentary delegation would visit Taiwan in the first week of October, German lawmaker Holger Becker on Monday told visiting Democratic Progressive Party legislators Fan Yun (范雲) and Lin I-chin (林宜瑾) at the Bundestag in Berlin. Asked by Fan whether he is worried about possible reprisals from Beijing, such as banning him and his family from entering China, Becker said he is more interested in visiting Taiwan, as “now is the time for democracies to stand together.” Fan and Lin also met with German officials to exchange views on digital education and governance. Investing in digital infrastructure and protecting equal rights to
‘IRRATIONAL ACTS’: The defense ministry condemned the drills, during which China tested successors to missiles deployed during the Taiwan Strait Crisis in 1995 and 1996 China yesterday fired several Dongfeng ballistic missiles as it began four days of unprecedented military drills off Taiwan proper following US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei the previous day. On Tuesday, Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) said Beijing would “take all necessary measures” in retaliation should Pelosi visit Taiwan during her Asia tour. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) from 1:56pm to 4pm fired 11 Dongfeng missiles into waters north, east and south of Taiwan proper, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) said. Taiwanese armed forces, using “forward warning and surveillance mechanisms,” monitored the missile tests
ANNEXATION PLANS: Remarks by the Chinese ambassador to France showed that Beijing seeks to normalize genocide, re-education and gulags, a US official said European and US officials condemned comments from Chinese Ambassador to France Lu Shaye (盧沙野), after he on Wednesday said that Taiwanese would be “re-educated” after any annexation by China. In an interview on French television, Lu accused the Democratic Progressive Party of “extremist” propaganda and turning Taiwanese against “reunification” with China. “We will re-educate. I’m sure that the Taiwanese population will again become favorable of the reunification and will become patriots again,” Lu told BFM TV. The term “re-education” has been used to describe Chinese authorities’ treatment of Uighurs and other Muslim minority groups in Xinjiang. European Parliament Subcommittee on Security and Defense Chairwoman
‘SIMULATED ATTACKS’: Ten warships each from China and Taiwan were maneuvering at close quarters in the Taiwan Strait, with some Chinese vessels crossing the median line Taiwan yesterday reiterated that it would not succumb to pressure from Beijing after China carried out its most provocative military drills in decades in retaliation for US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan last week. “We will never bow to pressure. We uphold freedom and democracy, and believe Taiwanese disapprove [of] China’s bullying actions with force and saber rattling at our door,” Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said yesterday. China had “arrogantly” disrupted regional peace and stability, he said, calling on Beijing to not flex its military muscles. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has also called on the international community to “support