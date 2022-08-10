China’s latest military drills around Taiwan have not changed the US’ assessment that Beijing would not try to seize Taiwan militarily in the next two years, US Undersecretary of Defense Colin Kahl told a news conference at the Pentagon on Monday.
Beijing launched the drills on Thursday in response to US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan earlier last week, raising concerns that it is taking a more aggressive posture in the Taiwan Strait.
In June, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley said there was a low probability of China taking over Taiwan militarily in the immediate and near term.
Photo: AP
Reporters on Monday asked Kahl whether the latest drills have led the US to change the assessment, to which he responded: “No.”
“Nothing that’s happened was unanticipated,” Kahl said of China’s reaction, which he described as “completely unnecessary” and a “manufactured crisis.”
“Nothing about the visit changed one iota of the US government’s policy toward Taiwan or toward China. We continue to have a ‘one China’ policy, and we continue to object to any unilateral change in the status quo, whether that be from the PRC [People’s Republic of China] or from Taiwan,” Kahl said.
However, the escalation by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army signals Beijing’s attempt to “salami slice to a new status quo,” Kahl said, but added that the US would not “play into that.”
“Clearly the PRC is trying to coerce Taiwan, clearly they’re trying to coerce the international community, and all I’ll say is we’re not going to take the bait and it’s not going to work,” he said.
The US would “continue to fly, to sail and to operate wherever international law allows us to do so, and that includes in the Taiwan Strait,” he said.
US President Joe Biden spoke about the issue for the first time since Pelosi’s visit.
“I’m concerned they are moving as much as they are,” Biden told reporters at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, referring to China. “But I don’t think they’re going to do anything more than they are.”
Speaking in a TV broadcast yesterday, Pelosi said her trip was “absolutely” worth it.
“We cannot allow the Chinese government to isolate Taiwan,” Pelosi said in an interview with NBC’s Today. “They’re not going to say who can go to Taiwan.”
Additional reporting by Reuters
‘IRRATIONAL ACTS’: The defense ministry condemned the drills, during which China tested successors to missiles deployed during the Taiwan Strait Crisis in 1995 and 1996 China yesterday fired several Dongfeng ballistic missiles as it began four days of unprecedented military drills off Taiwan proper following US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei the previous day. On Tuesday, Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) said Beijing would “take all necessary measures” in retaliation should Pelosi visit Taiwan during her Asia tour. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) from 1:56pm to 4pm fired 11 Dongfeng missiles into waters north, east and south of Taiwan proper, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) said. Taiwanese armed forces, using “forward warning and surveillance mechanisms,” monitored the missile tests
ANNEXATION PLANS: Remarks by the Chinese ambassador to France showed that Beijing seeks to normalize genocide, re-education and gulags, a US official said European and US officials condemned comments from Chinese Ambassador to France Lu Shaye (盧沙野), after he on Wednesday said that Taiwanese would be “re-educated” after any annexation by China. In an interview on French television, Lu accused the Democratic Progressive Party of “extremist” propaganda and turning Taiwanese against “reunification” with China. “We will re-educate. I’m sure that the Taiwanese population will again become favorable of the reunification and will become patriots again,” Lu told BFM TV. The term “re-education” has been used to describe Chinese authorities’ treatment of Uighurs and other Muslim minority groups in Xinjiang. European Parliament Subcommittee on Security and Defense Chairwoman
‘SIMULATED ATTACKS’: Ten warships each from China and Taiwan were maneuvering at close quarters in the Taiwan Strait, with some Chinese vessels crossing the median line Taiwan yesterday reiterated that it would not succumb to pressure from Beijing after China carried out its most provocative military drills in decades in retaliation for US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan last week. “We will never bow to pressure. We uphold freedom and democracy, and believe Taiwanese disapprove [of] China’s bullying actions with force and saber rattling at our door,” Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said yesterday. China had “arrogantly” disrupted regional peace and stability, he said, calling on Beijing to not flex its military muscles. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has also called on the international community to “support
‘IRRATIONAL ACTION’: China’s planned drills off Taiwan proper spurred the nation to ‘prepare for war, but we do not seek it,’ a spokesman for the defense ministry said The military is ready to counter “any actions that threaten national sovereignty,” Ministry of National Defense spokesman Major General Sun Li-fang (孫立方) said yesterday in response to China’s announcement of military drills near Taiwan. The Chinese military on Tuesday announced it would hold air and sea live-fire exercises in six locations off Taiwan proper from noon today until noon on Sunday. The drills would be in response to US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan this week, which China said breached the “one China” principle — a claim that the US has denied. The drills would be “an irrational action