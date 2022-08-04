Visit shows unity of democracies: Germany’s Roth

Staff writer, with agencies





US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan demonstrates that the democratic world “stands by Taiwan’s side,” German politician Michael Roth said on Tuesday.

Roth, who is chairman of the Bundestag’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, wrote on Twitter that Pelosi’s visit “underlines that the democratic world stands by Taiwan and Taiwan is a vibrant democracy that decides its own fate.”

Echoing Pelosi, who said that her visit did not contradict the US’ “one China” policy, Roth also saw “no departure” from the policy.

People walk past a billboard welcoming US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Taipei on Tuesday. Photo: Chiang Ying-ying, AP

Beijing has expressed its strong displeasure over the visit.

Roth said that Pelosi was simply visiting a democratic partner, but the leadership in China “apparently saw democracy and diplomacy as a threat.”

“The Taiwanese themselves know what is in their best interest and what endangers their security,” Roth said. “Visits are neither aggressive nor provocative. They pose no threat to China’s territorial integrity.”

Separately, South Korea yesterday called for dialogue to maintain regional peace and stability as tensions between the US and China soared over the visit.

Pelosi was due to land in South Korea at about press time last night as part of her Asian tour, which has so far been dominated by her late-night arrival in Taipei on Tuesday.

South Korea’s presidential office called for regional peace and stability through dialogue ahead of Pelosi’s expected arrival in Seoul.

“Our government’s stance is to maintain close communication with relevant parties ... on the basis that peace and stability in the region through dialogue and cooperation are important,” an official from the presidential office said.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday issued a statement in support of China, saying that Tawan is part of China.

The statement led to a protest in Taipei from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which condemned Russia for unfactural remarks.

Meanwhile, the Chinese embassy in Thailand posted on Facebook messages in Thai and English yesterday criticizing Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, drawing fervent protest by Thai commenters.

Thousands of comments proclaimed that Taiwan is a sovereign country, not a part of China.

In addition to the written messages, many shared Winnie the Pooh memes and the hashtag #MilkTeaAlliance, shorthand for solidarity between Taiwan, Thailand and Hong Kong.

Additional reporting by CNA