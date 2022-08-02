Thousands of Indonesian and US troops yesterday began a two-week joint military exercise that Washington said aims to advance “regional cooperation in support of a free and open” Asia-Pacific region.
The US and its Asian allies have expressed growing concern about China’s increasing assertiveness in the Pacific, but Washington said the drills were not aimed at any nation even though they would be significantly larger than previous exercises.
At least 4,000 US and Indonesian troops would be joined by forces from Australia and Singapore — as well as Japan, which is participating for the first time in the annual drills, known as “Super Garuda Shield.”
Photo: Reuters
The military exercise is taking place on the western Indonesian island of Sumatra and the Riau Islands, an Indonesian province of islets scattered near Singapore and Malaysia.
“This is really an exercise to build trust, build togetherness, mutual understanding, increase capability and other related matters,” Major General Stephen Smith, commander of the participating US troops, told reporters in Jakarta on Friday.
“So this is really a military exercise and not a threat to any party,” he said.
The exercise comes as US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi leads a congressional delegation to the region in the shadow of diplomatic tensions with China.
The exercise is to last until Aug. 14 encompassing army, navy, air force and marine drills.
An opening ceremony with all participating nations is to take place tomorrow, an Indonesian official said.
Canada, France, India, Malaysia, South Korea, Papua New Guinea, East Timor and the UK are to participate as observer nations.
ARRANGEMENTS MADE: Sources told the ‘Liberty Times’ that Nancy Pelosi could visit the legislature tomorrow and she might also meet with President Tsai Ing-wen If US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi comes to Taiwan, she would likely arrive this evening or tomorrow morning after visiting Malaysia, a US analyst said yesterday. According to the China Press, a Malaysian Chinese-language newspaper, she is to arrive in Kuala Lumpur today for her second stop. Although the Malaysian government has not announced an official itinerary, the paper cited a person familiar with the plans as saying she would only stay for a few hours. Meanwhile, South Korean National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo’s office yesterday said he would meet with Pelosi on Thursday morning before holding a news conference and
COMING TO TAIWAN? A US aircraft carrier and its strike group have returned to the South China Sea as tensions with China rise over the House speaker’s possible visit US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi invited other top lawmakers to join her on a visit to Taiwan, a US representative told NBC News on Wednesday, in the first on-the-record confirmation of the speaker’s planned visit. US Representative Michael McCaul said in an interview with the US news outlet that he and fellow Representative Gregory Meeks had been invited to join Pelosi on a visit to Taiwan next month. McCaul, a Republican, is a ranking member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs alongside Meeks, the Democratic chairman. Although he declined the offer due to a personal obligation, McCaul encouraged others to
‘UNNERVED’: Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping spoke about teamwork before Ukraine’s invasion, but Xi has been shocked by Russia’s ‘pathetic’ performance, Jim Mattis said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has affected the timing and strategy of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) plan to take Taiwan by force, former US secretary of defense Jim Mattis told a forum in Taipei yesterday, where experts from around the world stressed the importance of like-minded democracies standing together in the face of rising authoritarianism. Mattis and other security experts were invited to speak either in-person or virtually at the Ketagalan Forum to discuss the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the Indo-Pacific region. Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke at length about teamwork and partnership before the invasion, but Xi
‘EXCITED TO GO’: Stopping short of saying she would visit Taiwan on her trip, the US House leader said she wants the US Congress to be part of Biden’s Asia agenda There is no reason for China and the US “to come to blows” should US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visit Taiwan during her current trip to Asia, the White House said on Friday, underscoring the international tensions surrounding her travel plans. The remarks by National Security Council spokesman John Kirby came as Pelosi offered a rationale for a visit to Asia that she had not before stated. She referred to US President Joe Biden’s focus on Asia and referenced his recent trip to South Korea and Japan, telling reporters: “He has visited there, his vice president has visited, the