Russia yesterday said an attack from a drone wounded six personnel at the headquarters of its Black Sea fleet in annexed Crimea, as authorities in Ukraine’s southern city of Mykolaiv reported it had experienced its “strongest” shelling of the war.
Agence France-Presse journalists witnessed an intense bombardment of the eastern town of Bakhmut after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called in a late night address on Saturday for civilians to leave the frontline Donetsk region bearing the brunt of the Kremlin’s offensive.
Russian authorities in the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea — seized by Moscow from Ukraine in 2014 — said a small explosive device from a commercial drone likely launched nearby hit the navy command in the city of Sevastopol.
Photo: AFP / UKRAINIAN EMERGENCY SERVICE
Sevastopol City State Administration Chairman Fedir Rubanov blamed “Ukrainian nationalists” for the attack that forced the cancelation in the city of festivities marking Russia’s annual holiday celebrating the navy.
A spokesman for Ukraine’s Odesa region military administration denied that Kyiv — whose nearest positions are about 200km away — was responsible and called the incident “a sheer provocation.”
“Our liberation of Crimea from the occupiers will be carried out in another way and much more effectively,” spokesman Sergiy Bratchuk wrote on Telegram.
Authorities in Mykolaiv yesterday said that widespread Russian bombardments overnight had left at least two civilians dead, as Moscow continued to pummel the sprawling front line.
“Mykolaiv was subjected to mass shelling today. Probably the strongest so far,” Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych wrote on Telegram.
Mykolaiv is the closest Ukrainian city to the southern front where Kyiv’s forces are looking to launch a major counteroffensive to recapture territory lost after Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion.
Strikes also pounded the northeastern regions of Kharkiv and Sumy, near the front line with the Russian forces.
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky said that 50 strikes on Saturday evening had left one person dead and two wounded, while Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said three civilians were killed and eight wounded in shelling.
In an overnight address Zelenskiy warned that thousands of people, including children, were still in the battleground areas of Donetsk.
“There’s already a governmental decision about obligatory evacuation from Donetsk,” Zelenskiy said, underscoring authorities’ calls to leave the besieged region in the past few weeks.
“Leave, we will help,” Zelenskiy said. “At this stage of the war, terror is the main weapon of Russia.”
COMING TO TAIWAN? A US aircraft carrier and its strike group have returned to the South China Sea as tensions with China rise over the House speaker’s possible visit US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi invited other top lawmakers to join her on a visit to Taiwan, a US representative told NBC News on Wednesday, in the first on-the-record confirmation of the speaker’s planned visit. US Representative Michael McCaul said in an interview with the US news outlet that he and fellow Representative Gregory Meeks had been invited to join Pelosi on a visit to Taiwan next month. McCaul, a Republican, is a ranking member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs alongside Meeks, the Democratic chairman. Although he declined the offer due to a personal obligation, McCaul encouraged others to
‘UNNERVED’: Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping spoke about teamwork before Ukraine’s invasion, but Xi has been shocked by Russia’s ‘pathetic’ performance, Jim Mattis said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has affected the timing and strategy of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) plan to take Taiwan by force, former US secretary of defense Jim Mattis told a forum in Taipei yesterday, where experts from around the world stressed the importance of like-minded democracies standing together in the face of rising authoritarianism. Mattis and other security experts were invited to speak either in-person or virtually at the Ketagalan Forum to discuss the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the Indo-Pacific region. Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke at length about teamwork and partnership before the invasion, but Xi
‘OUTDATED’: Lawmakers have urged Pelosi to proceed with the trip despite China’s threats, and called on her to convene a vote on ending the US’ ‘one China’ policy Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo yesterday said that he was willing to travel to Taiwan with US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “Nancy, I’ll go with you. I’m banned in China, but not freedom-loving Taiwan,” Pompeo wrote on Twitter. “See you there!” Pompeo — who visited Taiwan for the first time in March and has urged the US to officially recognize it as a free, independent nation, and establish official diplomatic ties — made the comment amid frothy rhetoric from China and contradictory signals coming out of Washington over Pelosi’s possible visit. The Financial Times on Monday last week first
‘EXCITED TO GO’: Stopping short of saying she would visit Taiwan on her trip, the US House leader said she wants the US Congress to be part of Biden’s Asia agenda There is no reason for China and the US “to come to blows” should US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visit Taiwan during her current trip to Asia, the White House said on Friday, underscoring the international tensions surrounding her travel plans. The remarks by National Security Council spokesman John Kirby came as Pelosi offered a rationale for a visit to Asia that she had not before stated. She referred to US President Joe Biden’s focus on Asia and referenced his recent trip to South Korea and Japan, telling reporters: “He has visited there, his vice president has visited, the