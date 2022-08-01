Drone attack hits Crimea navy HQ in Black Sea: Russia

AFP, KYIV





Russia yesterday said an attack from a drone wounded six personnel at the headquarters of its Black Sea fleet in annexed Crimea, as authorities in Ukraine’s southern city of Mykolaiv reported it had experienced its “strongest” shelling of the war.

Agence France-Presse journalists witnessed an intense bombardment of the eastern town of Bakhmut after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called in a late night address on Saturday for civilians to leave the frontline Donetsk region bearing the brunt of the Kremlin’s offensive.

Russian authorities in the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea — seized by Moscow from Ukraine in 2014 — said a small explosive device from a commercial drone likely launched nearby hit the navy command in the city of Sevastopol.

A firefighter sprays water on a fire in the ruins of a building shelled in Kharkiv, Ukraine, yesterday. Photo: AFP / UKRAINIAN EMERGENCY SERVICE

Sevastopol City State Administration Chairman Fedir Rubanov blamed “Ukrainian nationalists” for the attack that forced the cancelation in the city of festivities marking Russia’s annual holiday celebrating the navy.

A spokesman for Ukraine’s Odesa region military administration denied that Kyiv — whose nearest positions are about 200km away — was responsible and called the incident “a sheer provocation.”

“Our liberation of Crimea from the occupiers will be carried out in another way and much more effectively,” spokesman Sergiy Bratchuk wrote on Telegram.

Authorities in Mykolaiv yesterday said that widespread Russian bombardments overnight had left at least two civilians dead, as Moscow continued to pummel the sprawling front line.

“Mykolaiv was subjected to mass shelling today. Probably the strongest so far,” Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych wrote on Telegram.

Mykolaiv is the closest Ukrainian city to the southern front where Kyiv’s forces are looking to launch a major counteroffensive to recapture territory lost after Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion.

Strikes also pounded the northeastern regions of Kharkiv and Sumy, near the front line with the Russian forces.

Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky said that 50 strikes on Saturday evening had left one person dead and two wounded, while Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said three civilians were killed and eight wounded in shelling.

In an overnight address Zelenskiy warned that thousands of people, including children, were still in the battleground areas of Donetsk.

“There’s already a governmental decision about obligatory evacuation from Donetsk,” Zelenskiy said, underscoring authorities’ calls to leave the besieged region in the past few weeks.

“Leave, we will help,” Zelenskiy said. “At this stage of the war, terror is the main weapon of Russia.”