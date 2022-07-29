The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by a hefty three-quarters of a percentage point for a second straight time in its most aggressive drive in more than three decades to tame high inflation.
The Fed raised its key rate, which affects many consumer and business loans, to a range of 2.25 percent to 2.5 percent, its highest level since 2018.
Speaking at a news conference after the Fed’s latest policy meeting, Fed Chair Jerome Powell offered mixed signals about the central bank’s likely next moves.
He said the Fed remains committed to defeating chronically high inflation, while holding out the possibility that it might soon downshift to smaller rate hikes.
Even as worries grow that the Fed’s efforts could eventually cause a recession, Powell passed up several opportunities to say the central bank would slow its hikes if a recession occurred while inflation was still high.
Roberto Perli, an economist at investment bank Piper Sandler, said Powell emphasized that “even if it caused a recession, bringing down inflation is important.”
However, Powell’s suggestion that rate hikes could slow now that its key rate is roughly at a level that is believed to neither support nor restrict growth helped ignite a powerful rally on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 stock market index surging 2.6 percent.
At the same time, Powell was careful during his news conference not to rule out another three-quarter-point hike when the Fed’s policymakers next meet in September.
He said that rate decision would depend upon what emerges from the many economic reports that would be released between now and then.
“I do not think the US is currently in a recession,” Powell said at his news conference in which he suggested that the Fed’s rate hikes have already had some success in slowing the economy and possibly easing inflationary pressures.
In Taiwan, economists yesterday said the size of the US rate hike was in line with market expectations and was unlikely to prompt the local central bank to hold an ad hoc meeting to review its interest rate policy before its next meeting in September.
The central bank raised its policy rates by 12.5 basis points at its board meeting last month, following an increase of 25 basis points in March.
Cathay United Bank (國泰世華銀行) chief economist Lin Chi-chao (林啟超) said the central bank usually convenes extraordinary policy meetings in response to a major event of significance to the nation’s economy and trade.
With the Fed raising its key rate by less than a full percentage point, Taiwan’s central bank is unlikely to hold an extraordinary meeting to announce an expected rate hike of just 12.5 basis points, Lin said.
Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (台灣經濟研究院) economist Wu Meng-tao (吳孟道) said he expects the central bank to announce a rate hike of 12.5 basis points in September and again in December to combat inflation.
Whether the central bank would continue to raise lenders’ required reserve ratio would depend on how inflation trends pan out this month and next month, Wu said.
Additional reporting by staff writer
