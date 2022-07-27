Japan executes man over 2008 stabbing rampage

AFP, TOKYO





Japan yesterday executed a man convicted of killing seven people in a truck-ramming and stabbing rampage in Tokyo’s popular Akihabara electronics district in 2008, the Japanese Ministry of Justice said.

Japanese Minister of Justice Yoshihisa Furukawa said Tomohiro Kato had undertaken “meticulous preparation” for the attack and displayed a “strong intent to kill.”

“The death sentence in this case was finalized through sufficient deliberation in court,” he told reporters. “Based on this fact, I approved the execution after extremely thorough scrutiny.”

Japanese Minister of Justice Yoshihisa Furukawa speaks on the execution of Tomohiro Kato at the Justice Ministry in Tokyo yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Kato went on the stabbing spree on June 8, 2008, telling police: “I came to Akihabara to kill people. It didn’t matter who I’d kill.”

He was arrested on the spot shortly after the attacks, in which he rammed a rented 2-tonne truck into a crowd of pedestrians before getting out and randomly stabbing people.

“This is a very painful case that led to extremely grave consequences and shocked society,” Furukawa said yesterday.

Police said Kato documented his deadly journey to Akihabara on Internet bulletin boards, typing messages on a mobile phone from behind the wheel of the truck, and complaining of his unstable job and his loneliness.

The son of a banker, Kato grew up in Aomori Prefecture in Japan’s north, where he graduated from a top high school.

Prosecutors said Kato’s self-confidence had plummeted after a woman he had chatted with online abruptly stopped e-mailing him after he sent her a photograph of himself.

His anger against the general public grew when his comments on an Internet bulletin board, including his plans to go on a killing spree, were met with no reaction at all, prosecutors said.

While awaiting trial, Kato wrote to a 56-year-old taxi driver whom he injured in the stabbing spree, expressing his remorse.