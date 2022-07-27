At least 50 percent of children under five in Taiwan must be vaccinated against COVID-19 before the nation can relax its border controls, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday as it reported 25,071 new cases.
The center has previously mentioned plans to exempt incoming travelers from quarantine in favor of a seven-day health management period, although it has not provided details or a timetable.
On Monday, Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Victor Wang (王必勝), who heads the CECC, said that various factors would need to be considered, including the vaccination rate among young children, without providing a figure.
Photo: CNA
Asked about the issue yesterday, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesperson, reiterated that a “0+7” plan for arrivals is still in the works, but the first-dose vaccination rate among young children must reach at least 50 percent before it can be implemented.
As of yesterday, 6.6 percent of children between six months and five years old had received a COVID-19 vaccine dose since inoculations for the age group began on Thursday.
About one-quarter of young children in Taiwan have contracted COVID-19, Chuang said, adding that severe infections remain a concern, especially among unvaccinated toddlers.
Separately yesterday, the Ministry of Labor announced that arriving migrant workers would no longer have to be covered by a COVID-19 health insurance plan before entering the nation, starting immediately.
Migrant workers entering Taiwan must be fully vaccinated and only a small number of positive cases have been detected after entry, the ministry said in a statement explaining the reason for the change.
Even though insurance plans are no longer mandatory, employers must still submit the negative result of a polymerase chain reaction test taken by the workers within two days of boarding their flights to Taiwan, the ministry said.
The CECC yesterday reported 24,790 new local and 281 imported COVID-19 cases, as well as 37 deaths.
The deceased ranged in age from their 40s to over 90, the CECC said.
Thirty-six previously reported cases have become severe, while 32 others have developed moderate symptoms, it said.
Among the severe cases are two children who have been diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, the CECC said.
To date, 120 children under the age of 13 have developed severe illness from COVID-19 and 25 have died.
AVOIDING ‘STRATEGIC FAILURE’: China was ‘unsettled’ by Russia’s performance in invading Ukraine, and would likely prepare for potential sanctions, the CIA director said China appears determined on using force in Taiwan, with Russia’s experience in Ukraine affecting Beijing’s calculations on when and how — not whether — to invade, the head of the CIA said on Wednesday. Appearing at the Aspen Security Forum, CIA Director Bill Burns said that China likely saw in Ukraine that “you don’t achieve quick, decisive victories with underwhelming force.” He played down speculation that Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) could move on Taiwan after a key Chinese Communist Party meeting later this year, but said the risks “become higher, it seems to us, the further into this decade that you
‘SENSE OF URGENCY’: The 500-page report calls Taiwan ‘an extremely important partner for Japan’ that is ‘critical for Japan’s security and must be closely monitored’ Japan’s latest defense white paper highlights Taiwan’s defense measures, as well as Tokyo’s and the international community’s concerns over stability in the Taiwan Strait. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Cabinet yesterday approved the 500-page report — the second published under Japanese Minister of Defense Nobuo Kishi that gives substantial attention to the Taiwan issue. Last year’s edition for the first time separated Taiwan from a chapter devoted to China and placed it in a section on China-US relations. This year’s edition includes 10 pages on Taiwan, double the length of last year’s paper. The paper introduces Taiwan’s defense situation and its approach to national
‘OUTDATED’: Lawmakers have urged Pelosi to proceed with the trip despite China’s threats, and called on her to convene a vote on ending the US’ ‘one China’ policy Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo yesterday said that he was willing to travel to Taiwan with US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “Nancy, I’ll go with you. I’m banned in China, but not freedom-loving Taiwan,” Pompeo wrote on Twitter. “See you there!” Pompeo — who visited Taiwan for the first time in March and has urged the US to officially recognize it as a free, independent nation, and establish official diplomatic ties — made the comment amid frothy rhetoric from China and contradictory signals coming out of Washington over Pelosi’s possible visit. The Financial Times on Monday last week first
‘SIGNIFICANT INCREASE’: The US’ top military officer said there have been Chinese intercepts involving Australia, Canada, Japan, the Philippines and Vietnam The Chinese military has become considerably more aggressive and dangerous over the past five years, the most senior US military officer said during a trip to the Indo-Pacific region that included a stop in Indonesia yesterday. General Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the number of intercepts by Chinese aircraft and ships in the Pacific region with US and other partner forces has increased significantly over that time, and the number of unsafe interactions has risen by similar proportions. “The message is the Chinese military, in the air and at sea, have become significantly more and noticeably