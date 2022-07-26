Britain’s two prime ministerial contenders were yesterday set to go head-to-head for the first time in a televised debate after a weekend of tough talking on China.
In response to criticism by Conservative leadership favorite Liz Truss, the British secretary of state for foreign, commonwealth and development affairs, rival Rishi Sunak, former British chancellor of the exchequer, announced plans to crack down on Beijing’s influence, calling it the “number one threat” to domestic and global security.
China’s state-run Global Times had previously said that Sunak was the only candidate in the contest with “a clear and pragmatic view on developing UK-China ties.”
Photo: Reuters
The Daily Mail, which has come out for Truss in the race to succeed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, called that “the endorsement that nobody wanted.”
Sunak’s proposals include the closure of all 30 Confucius Institutes in Britain, preventing the soft-power spread of Chinese influence through culture and language programs.
He also promised to “kick the CCP [Chinese Communist Party] out of our universities,” by forcing higher education establishments to disclose foreign funding of more than ￡50,000 (US$60,392) and reviewing research partnerships.
Britain’s MI5 spy agency would be used to help combat Chinese espionage, and Sunak said he would look to build “NATO-style” international cooperation to tackle Chinese threats in cyberspace.
Sunak has been accused by Truss of being soft on China and Russia when he was finance minister, reportedly raising economic concerns when Johnson pushed for tough sanctions following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
His toughened line on China came ahead of Monday’s BBC television debate, to be held at 9pm, as he looks to claw ground back from Truss.
Truss has similarly urged a tougher approach, calling for the G7 to become an “economic NATO” against Chinese threats and has warned Beijing of sanctions if it does not play by international rules.
Her allies hit out at Sunak for not doing more when he was chancellor of the exchequer, before he resigned in protest at Johnson’s scandal-hit leadership.
“Over the last two years, the Treasury has pushed hard for an economic deal with China ... despite China brutally cracking down on peaceful democracy campaigners in Hong Kong, threatening Taiwan, illegally occupying the South China Sea, committing genocide on the Uighurs,” former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith said. “After such a litany, I have one simple question: Where have you been over the last two years?”
Sunak’s new plan would also review the case for banning Chinese acquisitions of key British assets, including strategically sensitive tech firms.
He said that China is “stealing our technology and infiltrating our universities.”
