Russia yesterday said that its missile barrage on a Ukrainian port central to a freshly inked grain export deal had destroyed Western-supplied weapons, after the attack sparked an outcry from Ukraine’s allies.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denounced Saturday’s strike on the Port of Odesa — which came just one day after the warring sides struck a deal to resume exports from the facility — as “Russian barbarism.”
Turkey helped broker the accord and said immediately after the double cruise missile strikes that it had received assurances from Moscow that Russian forces were not responsible.
Photo: Reuters
However, the Russian Ministry of Defense yesterday rolled back on the denial, saying that the strikes had destroyed a Ukrainian military vessel and arms delivered by Washington.
“High-precision, long-range missiles launched from the sea destroyed a docked Ukrainian warship and a stockpile of anti-ship missiles delivered by the United States to the Kyiv regime,” it said. “A Ukrainian army repair and upgrade plant has also been put out of order.”
The port attack has cast a shadow over the milestone agreement aimed at relieving a global food crisis that was hammered out over months of negotiations and signed in Istanbul, Turkey.
Zelenskiy said the strikes on Odesa showed Moscow could not be trusted to keep its promises and that dialogue with Moscow was becoming increasingly untenable.
“This apparent Russian barbarism brings us even closer to obtaining the very weapons we need for our victory,” Zelenskiy said in a late-night address to the nation.
Under the deal brokered by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Odesa is one of three designated export hubs.
Ukrainian officials said grain was being stored in the port at the time of the strike, although the food stocks did not appear to have been hit.
Guterres — who presided over the signing ceremony on Friday — “unequivocally” condemned the attack.
The US “strongly condemned” the attack, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying it “casts serious doubt on the credibility of Russia’s commitment to yesterday’s deal.”
Regional officials in Odesa said the strikes left people injured and damaged port infrastructure, without specifying the number or severity of the injuries.
The first major accord between the countries since Russia’s February invasion of Ukraine aims to ease the “acute hunger” the UN says an additional 47 million people are facing because of the war.
At the signing, Ukraine said it would conduct “an immediate military response” should Russia breach the accord and attack its ships or stage an incursion around its ports.
Zelenskiy said responsibility for enforcing the deal fell to the UN, which along with Turkey is a co-guarantor of the agreement.
Turkey said it was committed to the accord after the attack.
The agreement in Istanbul has brought little reprieve on the battlefield where Russian forces were carrying out bombardments across the sprawling front line over the weekend, Ukraine’s presidency said yesterday.
It said among attacks in the industrial east and south, four Russian cruise missiles had hit residential areas in the southern city of Mykolaiv on Saturday, injuring five people, including a teenager.
