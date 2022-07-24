Lithuania is planning to inaugurate its trade office in Taipei in September, a Baltic newspaper quoted a Lithuanian official as saying on Friday.
The Baltic Times cited Lithuanian Vice Minister of the Economy and Innovation Jovita Neliupsiene as saying that the Lithuanian government was planning to open its trade representative office in Taipei on Sept. 12.
The trade office is likely to be at the World Trade Center near Taipei 101 in Xinyi District (信義), said a foreign diplomat posted to Taipei who is familiar with the matter.
Photo: AFP
The official spoke on condition of anonymity
The building houses more than 10 foreign representative offices, including those belonging to Italy, Slovakia and South Korea.
The Baltic Times report also said that Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) had invited Lithuanian Seimas Speaker Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen to visit Taiwan in September or October.
You is leading a delegation to Lithuania as part of a wider European tour. They arrived on Thursday after wrapping up a four-day visit to the Czech Republic.
Beijing on Friday voiced a “strong protest” against Lithuania for welcoming the delegation, claiming it contravenes its “one China” principle.
“China expresses its strong protest over and firm objection to this,” the Office of the Charge d’Affaires of the People’s Republic of China in the Republic of Lithuania said in a statement.
“China urges Lithuania ... to abide by the political commitment of the one-China principle, not to send a wrong signal to the Taiwan independence separatist forces,” it said.
Vilnius and Taipei say they are developing economic and cultural ties and do not have formal diplomatic relations.
The trade office is part of a deal signed in July last year between Taipei and Vilnius, under which both sides agreed to further their bilateral ties and open reciprocal de facto embassies in each other’s capitals.
The Baltic state has come under heavy political and economic pressure from Beijing over the naming of Taiwan’s office there, the Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania, which opened in Vilnius on Nov. 18 last year.
Taiwan typically names its overseas representative offices “Taipei Economic and Cultural Office” or “Taipei Representative Office,” mainly because the host countries prefer to avoid any references that would imply Taiwan is a separate country from China.
Beijing downgraded diplomatic relations with Lithuania last year, and Vilnius in February said China had suspended imports of its beef, dairy and beer — actions widely seen as retaliation for the opening and naming of the Taiwan office.
You had earlier said the visit was a way “to express our gratitude to Lithuania” for opening the representative office.
“We are impressed with Lithuania’s courage and support for democracy,” You told the Baltic News Service on Thursday.
The Republic of Lithuania observes international treaties and promises, but as an independent nation, it also retains the right to develop cultural and trade relations with whomever it decides to, Cmilyte-Nielsen said in response to China’s protests against You’s visit.
It is well known that Lithuania has decided to pursue deeper trade and cultural relations with Taiwan, and it would continue to foster such bilateral relations, she said.
Cmilyte-Nielsen said that meeting with foreign politicians of equal station to hers is only natural, and she was not worried that Beijing might have cause to see her meeting with You as an attempt by Lithuania to establish formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan.
Beijing’s reaction is unsurprising, Lithuanian Seimas Deputy Speaker Radvile Morkunaite-Mikuleniene told reporters after meeting with the delegation.
Taiwan and Lithuania have stated the importance of collaboration between democratic governments, and have discussed how to deepen bilateral ties with regard to trade and culture, she said.
Tangible results would hopefully be seen soon, Morkunaite-Mikuleniene added.
