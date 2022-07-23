Ukraine, Russia to sign grain deal in Turkey

AFP, KYIV





Kyiv yesterday said Ukraine would only sign an agreement to unblock its grain exports with Turkey and the UN, shunning Russia, as delegations gathered in Istanbul to relieve a global food crisis.

Moscow and Kyiv were later yesterday expected to decide a mechanism to allow Ukraine to export its stockpiling grain even as Russian forces launch deadly artillery barrages over east Ukraine.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak excluded a deal directly with Russia, saying that Kyiv and Moscow would arrive at “mirror” accords.

Grain fields burn on the outskirts of Kurakhove, Ukraine, on Thursday. Photo: AP

“We sign an agreement with Turkey and the UN and undertake obligations to them. Russia signs a mirror agreement with Turkey and the UN,” he wrote on Twitter.

He cautioned that Russian breaches of the deal and incursions around Ukraine’s ports would be met with “an immediate military response.”

The first major accord between the warring sides — brokered with the UN and Turkey — was expected while Russian forces battered Ukraine’s southern coast and left several dead in the industrial Donbas.

A farmer stands as a combine harvester collects wheat near Mykolaiv, Ukraine, on Thursday. Photo: AFP

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, said the accord would be signed at the lavish Dolmabahce Palace on the Bosphorus Strait with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Turkish leader.

The deal drew skepticism from Ukrainian farmers under pressure in the war-battered south to shift stores from rapidly filling silos and with local prices tanking.

“It gives some hope, but you can’t believe what the Russians say,” said Mykola Zaverukha, a farmer with 13,000 tonnes of grain waiting for export.

“Russia is unreliable, they have shown themselves to be year after year,” he said in the southern Mykolaiv region.

The Kremlin said it was “very important” the parties arrived at an understanding.

“It is very important to unblock supplies of fertilizers, foodstuffs and grain to the world markets,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Despite hopes for a breakthrough, Russian forces pursued a relentless shelling campaign in the eastern Donetsk region, which has been the focus of Russia’s campaign in recent months.

“Five killed and 10 wounded in the region in the last 24 hours,” the Ukrainian presidential office said yesterday.