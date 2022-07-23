Kyiv yesterday said Ukraine would only sign an agreement to unblock its grain exports with Turkey and the UN, shunning Russia, as delegations gathered in Istanbul to relieve a global food crisis.
Moscow and Kyiv were later yesterday expected to decide a mechanism to allow Ukraine to export its stockpiling grain even as Russian forces launch deadly artillery barrages over east Ukraine.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak excluded a deal directly with Russia, saying that Kyiv and Moscow would arrive at “mirror” accords.
Photo: AP
“We sign an agreement with Turkey and the UN and undertake obligations to them. Russia signs a mirror agreement with Turkey and the UN,” he wrote on Twitter.
He cautioned that Russian breaches of the deal and incursions around Ukraine’s ports would be met with “an immediate military response.”
The first major accord between the warring sides — brokered with the UN and Turkey — was expected while Russian forces battered Ukraine’s southern coast and left several dead in the industrial Donbas.
Photo: AFP
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, said the accord would be signed at the lavish Dolmabahce Palace on the Bosphorus Strait with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Turkish leader.
The deal drew skepticism from Ukrainian farmers under pressure in the war-battered south to shift stores from rapidly filling silos and with local prices tanking.
“It gives some hope, but you can’t believe what the Russians say,” said Mykola Zaverukha, a farmer with 13,000 tonnes of grain waiting for export.
“Russia is unreliable, they have shown themselves to be year after year,” he said in the southern Mykolaiv region.
The Kremlin said it was “very important” the parties arrived at an understanding.
“It is very important to unblock supplies of fertilizers, foodstuffs and grain to the world markets,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
Despite hopes for a breakthrough, Russian forces pursued a relentless shelling campaign in the eastern Donetsk region, which has been the focus of Russia’s campaign in recent months.
“Five killed and 10 wounded in the region in the last 24 hours,” the Ukrainian presidential office said yesterday.
REGULATIONS EASED: People no longer need to wear a mask when riding a bicycle, motorcycle or scooter, or when working in an open outdoor area Foreign nationals visiting Taiwan for six purposes are to be allowed entry starting on Monday next week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday, adding that people would no longer be required to wear a mask when riding a bike or a scooter, or when working in an open outdoor space, effective immediately. Bureau of Consular Affairs Deputy Director Chou Chung-hsing (周中興) said the six purposes are volunteer work, missionary work, religious studies, internship, international exchange and foreigners on a working holiday. Foreign nationals, not including residents of Hong Kong or Macau, who are planning to visit Taiwan for these six
AVOIDING ‘STRATEGIC FAILURE’: China was ‘unsettled’ by Russia’s performance in invading Ukraine, and would likely prepare for potential sanctions, the CIA director said China appears determined on using force in Taiwan, with Russia’s experience in Ukraine affecting Beijing’s calculations on when and how — not whether — to invade, the head of the CIA said on Wednesday. Appearing at the Aspen Security Forum, CIA Director Bill Burns said that China likely saw in Ukraine that “you don’t achieve quick, decisive victories with underwhelming force.” He played down speculation that Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) could move on Taiwan after a key Chinese Communist Party meeting later this year, but said the risks “become higher, it seems to us, the further into this decade that you
SELLING TAIWAN: The bureau plans to promote tours to Taiwan by inviting overseas media outlets and Internet celebrities to visit the nation, an official said The Tourism Bureau is to soon propose lifting a ban on inbound and outbound tours as the nation seeks to resume normal life amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said yesterday. Wang made the remarks after President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Sunday told the Democratic Progressive Party National Congress that her administration is seeking to revitalize the economy by carefully assessing the best time to reopen borders to international travelers. Newly appointed head of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) Victor Wang (王必勝) yesterday also said that the center’s main goals would include easing disease prevention
RE-EXAMINATION: The former US secretary of defense said that the ‘one China’ policy would not be sufficient and sturdy enough to avoid conflicts in the Taiwan Strait The US should move from strategic ambiguity to strategic clarity on cross-strait affairs and re-examine its “one China” policy, former US secretary of defense Mark Esper told President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday, adding that Taiwan must demonstrate its seriousness in defending itself by increasing its defense spending. “It is my personal view that the ‘one China’ policy has outlived its usefulness and that it is time to move away from strategic ambiguity. I think it is important that we begin that national discussion back in the US, but it will help that discussion and help us educate the American people if