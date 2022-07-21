The German government yesterday accused Russia of using the absence of a turbine as a pretext to limit gas deliveries via a pipeline due to go back online this week.
“I would like to stress that, according to our information, this is an excuse by the Russian side,” a German Ministry of Economic Affairs spokeswoman told reporters when asked about the reduced flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.
Russia’s state-owned energy giant Gazprom has cut flows to Germany via Nord Stream 1 by about 60 percent in recent weeks, blaming the absence of a Siemens gas turbine that was undergoing repairs in Canada.
Photo: AP
The repaired turbine is understood to be en route to Russia, as routine maintenance work on Nord Stream 1 was due to be completed today.
Berlin has rejected Gazprom’s turbine explanation and believes Russia is squeezing supplies in retaliation for Western sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
“We are doing everything we can to eliminate this excuse from the Russian side,” the spokeswoman said, adding that the turbine in question was not meant to be deployed until September.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said that Gazprom would honor all of the delivery obligations it has.
“Gazprom has fulfilled, is fulfilling and will fulfill its obligations in full,” Putin told reporters in Tehran after holding talks with the leaders of Iran and Turkey.
However, he said that as another gas turbine was due to be sent for maintenance at the end of this month, energy flows could fall to 20 percent of capacity from next week.
Meanwhile, Gazprom yesterday said that it had “not yet received from Siemens any official documents that would allow the delivery of the gas turbine engine” under sanctions imposed by Canada and the EU.
The company wrote on Twitter that it had “repeatedly requested such documents,” adding that the turbines “have a direct influence on the operational safety of the Nord Stream gas pipeline.”
Since Putin sent troops to Ukraine on Feb. 24 and the West responded with sanctions against Moscow, Russia has begun reducing its gas deliveries to the EU.
