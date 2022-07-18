Firefighters yesterday struggled to contain wildfires raging out of control in France and Spain as Europe wilts under an unusually extreme heat wave that authorities link to a rise in excess mortality.
In Portugal, with temperatures dropping during the weekend, there were only two forest fires active yesterday, both in the north, authorities said.
The Portuguese Ministry of Health late on Saturday said that in the past seven days 659 people died due to the heat wave, most of them elderly.
Photo: AP
Two huge blazes that have been consuming pine forests for six days just south of the city of Bordeaux in southwest France have forced the evacuation of about 14,000 people, including many who were set to spend their vacation at campsites.
In Spain, firefighters supported by the armed forces’ emergency brigades were trying to stamp out more than 30 fires consuming forests spread across the country.
The Spanish National Defense Department yesterday said that “the majority” of its firefighting aircraft have been deployed.
Photo: EPA-EFE
So far, there have been no fire-related deaths in France or Spain. In Portugal, a pilot of a firefighting plane died when his aircraft crashed on Friday.
However, as temperatures remain unusually high, heat-related deaths have soared.
In Spain, the second heat wave of the summer has kept highs above 40°C in many areas. According to Spain’s Carlos III Institute, which records temperature-related fatalities daily, 237 deaths were attributed to high temperatures from July 10 to Thursday. That was compared with 25 temperature-related deaths over the previous five days.
In France, the fire in La Teste-de-Buch near the Atlantic coast has forced 10,000 people to flee.
The Gironde regional government yesterday said that “the situation remains unfavorable” due to gusting winds that, combined with hot and dry conditions, have fanned more flareups overnight.
A second fire near the town of Landiras, south of a valley of Bordeaux vineyards, has forced authorities to evacuate 4,100 people last week, including about 1,900 on Saturday.
Authorities said that one flank has been brought under control by the dumping of white sand along a 2km stretch.
Some of the most worrisome blazes in Spain are concentrated in the western regions of Extremadura and Castilla y Leon.
Spanish Minister of the Interior Fernando Grande-Marlaska announced a joint command that would take over coordinating the efforts to battle the fires that are active in the adjoining regions.
Firefighters have been unable to stop the advance of a fire that broke out near the city of Caceres that is threatening the Monfrague National Park and has kept 200 people from returning to their homes.
Another fire in southern Spain near the city of Malaga has forced the evacuation of a further 2,500 people. There are more fires near the central city of Avila, in northwest Galicia, among other areas.
Additional reporting by Reuters
