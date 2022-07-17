The UN Security Council on Friday unanimously threatened targeted sanctions against criminal gangs and human rights abusers in Haiti, and called on countries to stop a flow of guns to the strife-torn Caribbean country.
Violence has soared since the assassination last year of former Haitian president Jovenel Moise, which created a political vacuum that gangs have taken advantage of to expand control over territory.
While China voted in favor of the resolution on Friday, which extended a UN political mission in Haiti for 12 months, it expressed disappointment that the 15-member body had not imposed a formal arms embargo on gangs in Haiti.
Photo: AFP
“We hope that this will not send any wrong signals to the gangs,” Chinese Ambassador to the UN Ambassador Zhang Jun (張軍) told the council, adding that Beijing would continue to push for a UN embargo.
China took an unusually active stance in the Security Council negotiations on the resolution, drafted by the US and Mexico.
To the ire of China, Haiti has long recognized Taiwan’s sovereignty. Some analysts say Beijing might see the impending political transition in Haiti as a chance to convince the country to swap its diplomatic ties to China from Taiwan.
“Its statement about gangs may be a constructive way for it to market a switch ... while also recognizing that Chinese companies would operate in Haiti following such a change, and thus it has real practical interests in getting the gang violence under control,” said Evan Ellis, a Latin America research professor with the US Army War College.
Zhang disagreed, saying China’s only interest was to help the Haitians and their government.
“I don’t think it’s reasonable today to link the two issues,” he told reporters. “It’s true that they have diplomatic ties with Taiwan and we are against it. However, on this issue, that’s not the basis of our position.”
The UN political mission in Haiti works with the government to strengthen political stability and good governance, rights protection and justice reform and to help with the holding of free and fair elections.
UN peacekeepers were deployed to Haiti in 2004 after a rebellion led to the ouster and exile of then-Haitian president Jean-Bertrand Aristide. Peacekeeping troops left in 2017 and were replaced by UN police, who left in 2019.
INTERNATIONAL WATERS: Chinese aggression is on the rise, which concerns France, as it has territories in the Indo-Pacific region, Rear Admiral Jean-Mathieu Rey said The Taiwan Strait is international waters, and France would sail through it if it deems such action necessary, a French naval commander said in an interview with a Tahitian newspaper on Thursday. During the interview with the French-language Tahiti Infos, Rear Admiral Jean-Mathieu Rey, joint commander of the French Armed Forces in the Asia-Pacific, spoke about tensions between France and China, as well as France’s cooperation with Southeast Asian countries. Chinese aggression in the Indo-Pacific region is increasing, and Chinese military vessels and aircraft have frequently contravened international rules, he said. The issue is of growing concern to France due to its territories
Taiwan is likely to face another wave of COVID-19 infections next month or in September, but it is unlikely to see a rapid surge in cases, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The center reported 27,684 new cases yesterday — down 12 percent from a week earlier — and 89 deaths. Yesterday was the first day that the government allowed citizens, resident certificate holders and transit passengers to board flights to Taiwan without having to present a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result. Some were concerned that the new policy could lead to a domestic outbreak of BA.4
CHINA THREAT: This year’s exercises would enhance the international coalition’s strength as a more ‘distributed’ and ‘lethal’ force, US Admiral Samuel Paparo said This year’s US-led Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercises are “not aimed at China,” but are being conducted to hone skills and technologies that would be “most salient for potential conflict in the years ahead,” US Pacific Fleet Commander Admiral Samuel Paparo said. Paparo was discussing, among other subjects, the US military’s commitment to defend Taiwan from Chinese aggression in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in a Defense News story published online yesterday. Started in 1977 and held every two years, RIMPAC is the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise and is administered by US forces based at Pearl Harbor
FIRST IN DECADES: William Lai and Representative to Japan Frank Hsieh visited Abe’s residence in Tokyo to offer condolences, and Lai is to attend Abe’s funeral today Vice President William Lai (賴清德) yesterday became the most senior Taiwanese official to visit Japan in five decades when he traveled to Tokyo to offer condolences after the assassination of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe. Tokyo broke official ties with Taipei in 1972 and established relations with Beijing. Lai’s visit was regarded as a part of his “personal itinerary,” based on a tacit understanding between Taiwan and Japan, sources said. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it had no comment on Lai’s personal schedule. Japanese TV news footage showed Lai, accompanied by Representative to Japan Frank Hsieh (謝長廷), visiting Abe’s residence in