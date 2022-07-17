US warship sails near disputed S China Sea islands – the second time this week

Staff writer, with Reuters





A US Navy destroyer yesterday sailed near the disputed Spratly Islands (Nansha Islands, 南沙群島), the US Navy said, marking its second “freedom of navigation” operation in the South China Sea this week.

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army on Wednesday said that it had “driven away” the same ship, the Arleigh Burke-class USS Benfold, when it sailed near the disputed Paracel Islands (Xisha Islands, 西沙群島).

The US regularly carries out what it calls “freedom of navigation” operations in the South China Sea, challenging what it says are unlawful restrictions on passage imposed by China and other claimants.

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) sails in the Philippines Sea on June 24. Photo: AP

“The US challenges excessive maritime claims around the world regardless of the identity of the claimant,” the 7th Fleet of the US Pacific Command said in a statement, adding that the freedom of the seas is “critical to global security, stability, and prosperity.”

“The United States upholds freedom of navigation for all nations as a principle. As long as some countries continue to claim and assert limits on rights that exceed their authority under international law, the United States will continue to defend the rights and freedoms of the sea guaranteed to all,” it said.

“No member of the international community should be intimidated or coerced into giving up their rights and freedoms,” it added.

US forces operate in the South China Sea in close coordination with like-minded allies that share Washington’s commitment to upholding a free and open international order, the fleet said.

“The US will fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows — regardless of the location of excessive maritime claims and regardless of current events,” it added.

China has said it does not impede freedom of navigation or overflight, accusing the US of deliberately provoking tensions.

Monday marked the sixth anniversary of a ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration that invalidated China’s sweeping claims in the South China Sea, a conduit for about US$3 trillion of ship-borne trade each year.

China has never accepted the ruling.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea. Taiwan, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia and Brunei all have competing and often overlapping claims.

China has built artificial islands on some of its South China Sea holdings, including airports, raising regional concerns about Beijing’s intentions.