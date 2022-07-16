Iran threatens US, Israel after allies sign defense pledge

Reuters, JERUSALEM





The Iranian military yesterday warned the US and Israel against threatening Iran with force, state media reported, after US President Joe Biden said he would use force as a last resort to prevent Tehran getting a nuclear weapon.

Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday signed a joint pledge to deny Iran nuclear arms, a show of unity by allies long divided over diplomacy with Tehran.

The undertaking, part of a declaration crowning Biden’s first visit to Israel as president, came a day after he told a local TV station that he was open to “last resort” use of force against Iran — an apparent move toward accommodating Israel’s calls for a “credible military threat” by world powers.

From left, Israeli President Isaac Herzog, US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid attend a sports event in Jerusalem on Thursday. Photo: REUTERS

“We will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon,” Biden told a news conference following the signing of the declaration.

Washington and Israel have for years made veiled statements about possible pre-emptive war with Iran — which denies seeking nuclear arms.

However, whether they have the capabilities or will to deliver on the statements has been subject to debate.

Thursday’s statement reaffirmed US support for Israel’s regional military edge and ability “to defend itself by itself.”

Widely believed to have the Middle East’s only nuclear arms, Israel sees Iran as an existential threat.

“The United States stresses that integral to this pledge is the commitment never to allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon, and that it is prepared to use all elements of its national power to ensure that outcome,” the statement added.

Lapid cast this posture as a way of averting open conflict.

“The only way to stop a nuclear Iran is if Iran knows the free world will use force,” he said after the signing ceremony.

Speaking alongside him, Biden described preventing a nuclear Iran as “a vital security interest for Israel and the United States and, I would add, for the rest of the world as well.”

Iranian military spokesman Abolfazl Shekarchi yesterday said the US and Israel “know very well the price for using the words ‘force against Iran.’”

“Biden must have been drowsy when he threatened Iran,” state media quoted him as saying. “Watch your soldiers’ pants — they might get wet in the Persian Gulf.”

Iran in 2015 signed an international deal capping its nuclear projects with bomb-making potential. In 2018, then-US president Donald Trump quit the pact, deeming it insufficient, a withdrawal welcomed by Israel.

Iran has since ramped up some nuclear activities, putting a ticking clock on world powers’ bid to return to a deal in Vienna talks.

Israel has said it would support a new deal with tougher provisions, while Iran has balked at submitting to further curbs.

Biden has pushed for a return to talks, but said it was up to Iran to respond.

“We are not going to wait forever,” he said.