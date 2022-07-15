Taiwan is likely to face another wave of COVID-19 infections next month or in September, but it is unlikely to see a rapid surge in cases, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.
The center reported 27,684 new cases yesterday — down 12 percent from a week earlier — and 89 deaths.
Yesterday was the first day that the government allowed citizens, resident certificate holders and transit passengers to board flights to Taiwan without having to present a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result.
Photo courtesy of the Central Epidemic Command Center
Some were concerned that the new policy could lead to a domestic outbreak of BA.4 or BA.5, two dominant and more contagious Omicron subvariants of SARS-CoV-2 that have caused a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Singapore, New Zealand and other countries.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Taiwan has been declining at a weekly rate of 10 to 15 percent, said Center of Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman.
“While many have predicted that another outbreak caused by the BA.4 or BA.5 subvariants could occur next month or in September, there should not be a dramatic increase of COVID-19 cases if the downward trend continues,” Chuang said.
“A majority of the public have had a booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, and select groups are about to receive their fourth dose,” he said. “The country is experiencing a BA.2-induced outbreak that began in May. We believe that the community immunity could last for some time.”
National Taiwan University Children’s Hospital superintendent Huang Li-min (黃立民) told the Chinese-language Apple Daily that the new policy would slightly raise the risk of people contracting the virus, but added that it should not cause a severe outbreak.
Although a PCR test requirement has been waived, the government can still contain the disease at airports by continuing to administer a saliva test for all international arrivals, he said, adding that such screening can intercept 90 percent of COVID-19 cases at the border.
However, the herd immunity that Taiwan has achieved so far could only be sustained until the middle of next month, he said.
“The BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants are more contagious than the BA.2 subvariant. Taiwan’s current level of immunity is inadequate for it to withstand the spread of virus. The key is that we all need to prevent ourselves from developing severe symptoms of COVID-19,” he said.
In addition to a saliva test at airports, Taiwan has the added protection afforded by its mandatory 3+4 policy — three days of home quarantine, followed by four days of self-initiated disease prevention, Shinkong Wu Ho-su Memorial Hospital vice superintendent Hung Tzu-jen (洪子仁) said.
“Taiwan’s natural infection rate of COVID-19 is about 18 to 19 percent, and those who have contracted the virus in May and last month still have high neutralizing antibodies,” Hung said. “With the protection from booster shots and fourth shots, chances of a major outbreak caused by BA.4 or BA.5 are relatively low.”
While the antibodies of people who were naturally infected would gradually decline by the end of next month or the beginning of September, tightening border control measures again would be unnecessary, as evidenced by the situations in Singapore and New Zealand, he said.
“As long as there is no massive community outbreak, a high fatality rate or a high percentage of people showing severe symptoms, the government can move forward, lifting quarantine requirements and requiring only seven days of self-initiated disease prevention,” he said.
In other news, Taiwan was spared from a community outbreak of monkeypox after all nine people who came into close contact with the first confirmed case showed no symptoms of the disease following a three-week monitoring period.
The first case, a Taiwanese in his 20s, is still undergoing medical treatment at a local hospital, Chuang said.
The man developed symptoms of monkeypox four days after returning from Germany, including a fever, sore throat, muscle pain, swollen lymph nodes in the groin and a skin rash, the CECC said.
Thirty-seven percent of children and adolescents hospitalized with COVID-19 had neurological symptoms, a study conducted by National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) found. Two of them had a stroke after developing encephalitis, the hospital told a news conference on Friday morning to promote COVID-19 vaccinations for children. NTUH Department of Pediatrics director Lee Wang-tso (李旺祚) said the hospital worked with more than a dozen other hospitals to established a reporting system for people aged 18 or younger who were diagnosed with COVID-19. Among the 1,163 cases in its database, 404 were hospitalized, 148 of whom, or 37 percent, exhibited neurological symptoms, including 13 cases,
INTERNATIONAL WATERS: Chinese aggression is on the rise, which concerns France, as it has territories in the Indo-Pacific region, Rear Admiral Jean-Mathieu Rey said The Taiwan Strait is international waters, and France would sail through it if it deems such action necessary, a French naval commander said in an interview with a Tahitian newspaper on Thursday. During the interview with the French-language Tahiti Infos, Rear Admiral Jean-Mathieu Rey, joint commander of the French Armed Forces in the Asia-Pacific, spoke about tensions between France and China, as well as France’s cooperation with Southeast Asian countries. Chinese aggression in the Indo-Pacific region is increasing, and Chinese military vessels and aircraft have frequently contravened international rules, he said. The issue is of growing concern to France due to its territories
‘FOREVER MISSED’: Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe had planned to visit Taiwan and address the legislature, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun said President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday ordered public institutions to fly the nation’s flag at half-mast tomorrow to honor former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was killed on Friday after being shot during a campaign event in western Japan. All Taiwanese flags at government buildings and public schools across Taiwan will be flown at half-mast for one day to honor Abe’s decades-long contributions to promoting bilateral ties between Taiwan and Japan, Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said in a statement. The move is also intended to show that Taiwan stands with Japan in firmly defending freedom and democracy, Chang said, adding
‘BARBARIC’: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned the killing of his longest-serving predecessor and pledged to a security situation review Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was yesterday assassinated on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire from behind as he delivered a campaign speech. The 67-year-old Abe, who was Japan’s longest-serving leader when he resigned in 2020, collapsed bleeding and was airlifted to a nearby hospital in Nara, although he was not breathing and his heart had stopped. He was later pronounced dead after receiving massive blood transfusions, officials said. Nara Medical University emergency department director Hidetada Fukushima said Abe suffered major damage to his heart, along with two neck wounds that damaged an artery. He never