Fresh virus wave sweeps Asia, NZ

Reuters, WELLINGTON and TOKYO





A new wave of COVID-19 infections is rapidly spreading through Asia, prompting warnings for residents from New Zealand to Japan to take precautions to slow the outbreak and help prevent healthcare systems from being overwhelmed.

The renewed surge in cases, mostly of the BA.4 or BA.5 Omicron subvariants of SARS-CoV-2 provides a further challenge for authorities grappling with the economic fallout of earlier waves of the pandemic while trying to avoid extending or reintroducing unpopular restrictions.

The New Zealand government yesterday announced free masks and rapid antigen tests as it tries to relieve pressure on the nation’s health system, which is dealing with an influx of both COVID-19 and influenza patients during the southern hemisphere winter.

A medical worker disinfects a screening clinic for COVID-19 tests in Songpa Ward, Seoul, yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“There’s no question the combination of a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, the worst flu season in recent memory and corresponding staff absences are putting health workers and the whole health system under extreme pressure,” New Zealand Minister for COVID-19 Response Ayesha Verrall said in a statement.

New Zealand, which has a population of 5.1 million, has almost 69,000 currently infected with the virus. Of those, 765 cases are in hospital, which has caused increases in wait times and surgeries to be canceled.

In Japan, the government urged people to take special care ahead of an approaching long weekend and school summer vacations.

Tokyo’s 16,878 new cases on Wednesday were the highest since February, while the nationwide tally rose above 90,000, in a recent surge of COVID-19 infections to levels unseen since early this year. Tokyo had 16,662 new cases yesterday.

In his first news conference since former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was killed, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the highest level of caution was needed.

“The coronavirus is spreading throughout the nation and through all age groups,” he said, urging people to make sure they got their COVID-19 booster shots — especially those in their 20s and 30s, whose vaccination rate is lagging.

However, he added that no restrictions on movement were needed yet and he had no immediate plans to tighten border controls above the current level, which — with tourists limited to small group tours — remain among the strictest in the world.

Tokyo raised its alert level to the highest tier.

Like New Zealand, South Korea was praised for its response early in the pandemic, but by Wednesday, daily cases there had tripled in a week to more than 39,000.

Officials and experts expect South Korea’s new daily cases to reach 200,000 by about the middle of next month to the end of September, and are expanding inoculations of booster shots, but not planning renewed curbs.

Australia warned it could be hit with its worst COVID-19 outbreak over the next few weeks fueled by the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.

Authorities said “millions” of new infections could be expected, but ruled out any tough restrictions to contain the spread.

“We’ve moved beyond that ... we’re not in the era of lockdowns and those sorts of things,” Federal Health Minister Mark Butler told radio station 2GB, even as he urged Australians to consider working from home again.

New infections and hospitalizations in the Philippines remain low, but the government has warned case numbers could rise at least 20-fold by the end of the month.

Manila is urging more people to get their booster shots as Philippine Department of Health data showed that as of Tuesday, only one-quarter of eligible adults had received their first booster shot.