Sri Lankans’ ire turns to PM after president flees

CRISIS: Thousands of protesters demanded that the prime minister, who was appointed acting president, quit as well for shielding the Rajapaksas

AP, COLOMBO





Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa yesterday fled the country without stepping down, plunging a country already reeling from economic chaos into more political turmoil.

Protesters demanding a change in leadership then trained their ire on the prime minister and stormed his office.

Rajapaksa and his wife left aboard an air force plane bound for the Maldives — and he made Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe the acting president in his absence.

Demonstrators celebrate after entering Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s office in Colombo during a protest demanding his resignation after Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled earlier yesterday. Photo: Reuters

That appeared to only further roil passions in the island nation, which has been gripped for months by an economic meltdown that has triggered severe shortages of food and fuel.

Thousands of protesters — who had anticipated that Wickremesinghe would be appointed acting president and wanted him gone — rallied outside his office compound and some scaled the walls.

The crowd roared its support and tossed water bottles to those charging in.

Dozens could later be seen inside the office or standing on a rooftop terrace waving Sri Lanka’s flag — the latest in a series of takeovers of government buildings by demonstrators seeking a new government.

“We need both ... to go home,” said Supun Eranga, a 28-year-old civil servant in the crowd. “Ranil couldn’t deliver what he promised during his two months, so he should quit. All Ranil did was try to protect the Rajapaksas.”

However, Wickremesinghe, who declared a state of emergency, appeared on television to reiterate that he would not leave until a new government was in place — and it was not clear when that would happen.

Although he fled, Rajapaksa has yet to resign, but the speaker of the parliament said the president assured him he would later in the day.

Police initially used tear gas to try to disperse the protesters outside the prime minister’s office but failed, and more marched down the lane toward the compound.

As helicopters flew overhead, some demonstrators held up their middle fingers.

Eventually security forces appeared to give up, with some retreating from the area and others simply standing around the overrun compound.

Inside the building, the mood was celebratory, as people sprawled on elegant sofas, watched TV and held mock meetings in wood-paneled conference rooms. Some wandered around as if touring a museum.

“We will cook here, eat here and live here. We will stay until [Wickremesinghe] hands over his resignation,” said Lahiru Ishara, 32, a supervisor at a supermarket in Colombo who has been a part of the protests since they started in April. “There’s no other alternative.”

Over the weekend, protesters seized the president’s home and office, and the official residence of the prime minister following months of demonstrations that have all but dismantled the Rajapaksa family’s political dynasty, which ruled Sri Lanka for most of the past two decades.