US to bolster ties with Pacific islands: Harris

AP, SUVA





US Vice President Kamala Harris yesterday assured Pacific island leaders of more US engagement after acknowledging that Washington might not have previously provided the diplomatic attention the region deserved.

Harris’ virtual address to the Pacific Islands Forum, meeting in the Fijian capital, Suva, comes as China vies for more influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

She proposed new embassies in Tonga and in Kiribati, a Micronesian state that split this week from the 18-nation forum in a major blow to regional harmony.

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks via videolink to the Pacific Islands Forum in Suva yesterday. Photo: AFP

Harris also proposed requesting that the US Congress triple funding for fisheries assistance to US$60 million a year and appoint the first US envoy to the forum.

“The United States is a proud Pacific nation and has an enduring commitment to the Pacific islands, which is why [US] President Joe Biden and I seek to strengthen our partnership with you,” Harris said.

“We recognize that in recent years the Pacific islands may not have received the diplomatic attention and support that you deserve. So today I am here to tell you directly, we are going to change that,” she added.

Harris’ commitment was welcomed by Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, the forum chair who invited her to speak.

Her invitation was remarkable given that the forum’s dialogue partners — including the US, China, Britain and France — have not been invited to this year’s summit.

“I think it is clear to see that the US is certainly looking a lot more like the Pacific partner we have traditionally held it to be,” Bainimarama said.

In Beijing, a Chinese official said that his government welcomes greater support from others to help develop and revitalize the Pacific islands, but added that such efforts should not be undertaken to counter China.

“We believe that when pursuing cooperation with the island countries, all countries should follow the principle of openness, inclusiveness and not target any third party or harm their interests,” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) said.

The US and the forum’s wealthiest nations, Australia and New Zealand, are concerned about a security pact signed this year between China and Solomon Islands. They fear the pact could lead to a Chinese navy base being established in the South Pacific less than 2,000km from Australia’s northeast coast.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrived in Suva yesterday and plans to hold a meeting with Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare.

Albanese’s government was elected in May with promises of more action on climate change and an additional A$525 million (US$355 million) spent on regional aid.

Acknowledging that Australia in recent years has “not paid enough attention” to the Pacific island region, Albanese said: “And I know that the Biden administration has said that.”

“I very much welcome the increased engagement of the United States in the region,” Albanese said, describing the support package Harris proposed as “significant.”