A Chinese military ship was spotted 35 nautical miles (65km) off Hualien Port around noon on Sunday, a military source said yesterday.
The vessel was sailing north in the contiguous zone near Taiwan’s territorial waters, said the source, who declined to be named.
Chinese military vessels and aircraft that venture near Taiwan are usually kept under full observation by Taiwan’s military, and the Ministry of National Defense publishes relevant information, depending on the conditions in the region, said ministry spokesman Major General Sun Li-fang (孫立方), without commenting on the specific vessel.
Photo courtesy of a fisher
On Monday, the Joint Staff Office of the Japanese Ministry of Defense said that a Chinese Jiangwei II-class frigate had sailed twice — on Thursday and Sunday — between Taiwan and Japan’s westernmost island of Yonaguni.
Since late last month, there has been a decrease in the incidence of China’s People’s Liberation Army vessels showing up off Taiwan’s east coast, compared with previous months, according to navy sources in Taiwan, who said it was unclear why the sightings had declined.
Meanwhile, a US destroyer was seen traveling about 45 nautical miles southeast of Orchid Island (Lanyu, 蘭嶼) at about 4pm on Monday, the sources said.
On July 1, a fleet of three Russian military ships was spotted sailing north in those same waters, the sources said.
EASIER TRAVEL: Health officials said that while there has been a rise in travel, most people are spending only one to two weeks abroad, making PCR testing problematic A requirement that Taiwanese and residents should provide a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for COVID-19 to enter Taiwan is to end on Thursday next week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday as it increased the cap for inbound travelers to 40,000 people per week. “Although the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants [of SARS-CoV-2] are highly contagious, they do not lead to a surge in the rate of severe symptoms,” said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. “As such, restrictions on inbound travelers should be eased.” The purpose of requiring a negative PCR
Thirty-seven percent of children and adolescents hospitalized with COVID-19 had neurological symptoms, a study conducted by National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) found. Two of them had a stroke after developing encephalitis, the hospital told a news conference on Friday morning to promote COVID-19 vaccinations for children. NTUH Department of Pediatrics director Lee Wang-tso (李旺祚) said the hospital worked with more than a dozen other hospitals to established a reporting system for people aged 18 or younger who were diagnosed with COVID-19. Among the 1,163 cases in its database, 404 were hospitalized, 148 of whom, or 37 percent, exhibited neurological symptoms, including 13 cases,
INTERNATIONAL WATERS: Chinese aggression is on the rise, which concerns France, as it has territories in the Indo-Pacific region, Rear Admiral Jean-Mathieu Rey said The Taiwan Strait is international waters, and France would sail through it if it deems such action necessary, a French naval commander said in an interview with a Tahitian newspaper on Thursday. During the interview with the French-language Tahiti Infos, Rear Admiral Jean-Mathieu Rey, joint commander of the French Armed Forces in the Asia-Pacific, spoke about tensions between France and China, as well as France’s cooperation with Southeast Asian countries. Chinese aggression in the Indo-Pacific region is increasing, and Chinese military vessels and aircraft have frequently contravened international rules, he said. The issue is of growing concern to France due to its territories
Taiwan recorded its first local cases of the Omicron subvariant BA.5 of SARS-CoV-2, two family members of imported cases who arrived from the US, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, said that the index case — reported on Monday — tested positive with the COVID-19 subvariant after arriving from the US. The woman returned to Taiwan with her two children, both aged under 10, on June 19, and they underwent a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test upon arrival, Lo said, adding that