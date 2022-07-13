US warns it will defend ally if China breaks sea ruling

SOUTH CHINA SEA: Manila said the 2016 arbitration ruling is final, rejecting attempts to undermine it, but stopped short of naming China

AP, MANILA





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken yesterday called on China to comply with a 2016 arbitration ruling that invalidated Beijing’s vast territorial claims in the South China Sea and warned that Washington is obligated to defend treaty ally Philippines if its forces, vessels or aircraft come under attack in the disputed waters.

Blinken’s statement, issued by the US embassy in Manila, was released on the sixth anniversary of the 2016 decision by an arbitration tribunal set up in The Hague under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea after the Philippine government complained in 2013 about China’s increasingly aggressive actions in the disputed waters.

China did not participate in the arbitration, rejected its ruling as a sham and continues to defy it, bringing it into territorial spats with the Philippines and other Southeast Asian claimant states in the past few years.

Filipino activists stage a protest on the sixth anniversary of an international tribunal ruling that invalidated China’s historical claims in the South China Sea, outside the Chinese consular office in Makati, Philippines, yesterday. Photo: Reuters

“We call again on the PRC to abide by its obligations under international law and cease its provocative behavior,” Blinken said, referring to the People’s Republic of China.

“We also reaffirm that an armed attack on Philippine armed forces, public vessels, or aircraft in the South China Sea would invoke US mutual defense commitments” under the 1951 US-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty, Blinken said.

There was no immediate reaction from Beijing, but Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) told a news conference in Malaysia’s administrative capital of Putrajaya that China is speeding up talks with ASEAN, which includes the Philippines and three other claimant states, to come up with a nonaggression pact called a “code of conduct” to turn the South China Sea “into a sea of peace and cooperation.”

“We will oppose bloc confrontation and Cold War mentality,” Wang told journalists after meeting his counterpart in Malaysia, the last stop in his five-nation swing through Southeast Asia.

He did not take any questions.

In addition to China and the Philippines, Taiwan, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei have had overlapping claims in the busy waterway, where an estimated US$5 trillion in goods passes each year, and which is believed to be rich in undersea gas and oil deposits.

Washington lays no claim to the disputed waters, but has deployed navy ships and air force jets to patrol the waterway for decades, and says freedom of navigation and overflight is in the US national interest.

Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo yesterday said that the arbitration ruling would be a pillar of his new government’s policy and actions in the disputed region and rejected attempts to undermine the “indisputable” decision.

“These findings are no longer within the reach of denial and rebuttal and are conclusive as they are indisputable. The award is final,” Manalo said in a statement.

“We firmly reject attempts to undermine it — even erase it from law, history and our collective memories,” said Manalo, who did not directly name China.