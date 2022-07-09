The Russian foreign minister yesterday left a G20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia, early after telling his counterparts that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was not responsible for a global hunger crisis and that sanctions designed to isolate Russia amounted to a declaration of war.
The gathering was Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov’s first direct confrontation with leaders from the West since Russia mounted its attack on Ukraine, and he accused the West of frenzied criticism of what he claimed were Moscow’s justified actions.
In a stern but brief lecture at the meeting hosted by Indonesia, this year’s chair of the G20, Lavrov said: “If the West doesn’t want talks to take place, but wishes for Ukraine to defeat Russia on the battlefield — because both views have been expressed — then perhaps there is nothing to talk about with the West.”
Photo: EPA-EF
Lavrov, sitting at the meeting between Saudi Arabia and Mexico, also accused the West of pressing Ukraine to “use its weapons” in the fighting.
He walked out when German Minister of Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock was starting to speak.
Afterward he said he had come to Bali to get an impression “of how the West breathes.”
It had been obvious that the West did not use the G20 for the purposes for which it was created, Lavrov said.
Participants from developing countries did not support this approach, he said.
“Aggressors, invaders, occupants. We’ve heard quite a few such things today,” he said while describing the speeches made by his Western counterparts.
He said some of the speeches were made for theatrical effect, citing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as a prime example.
“Well, he resigned, and so be it,” Lavrov said. “Everyone said Russia must be isolated, but so far his own party has isolated Boris Johnson.”
Much of the meeting and discussions on the sidelines were taken up with efforts to persuade Russia to allow the export of stockpiles of Ukrainian grain through an independently policed safe naval corridor in the Black Sea.
However, talks — largely led by Turkey and the UN — have been continuing for weeks with no breakthrough.
“Ukraine should end the blockade of its ports, demine them or ensure passage through the minefields,” Lavrov said.
After that, Russia and Turkey would ensure the safety of the cargo ships outside Ukrainian sovereign territory so they could proceed further into the Mediterranean.
At a plenary session, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Moscow to let Ukrainian grain out to the world.
An official said Blinken addressed Russia directly, saying: “To our Russian colleagues: Ukraine is not your country. Its grain is not your grain. Why are you blocking the ports? You should let the grain out.”
