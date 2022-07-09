US prosecutors charged two men tied to the US Department of Homeland Security as part of what federal law enforcement officials have called a “transnational repression scheme” on behalf of the Chinese government to spy on and harass Chinese dissidents living in the US.
The two men charged are Craig Miller, who has worked as a deportation officer for 15 years in Minnesota, and Derrick Taylor, a retired law enforcement agent now working as a private investigator in California, the US Department of Justice said on Thursday.
On Wednesday, a grand jury returned an indictment charging the two men and three others with crimes committed while acting as alleged Chinese agents, the department said in a statement.
Photo: AFP
“We will defend the rights of people in the United States to engage in free speech and political expression,” US Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew Olsen said. “These individuals aided agents of a foreign government in seeking to suppress dissenting voices who have taken refuge here.”
Of the three other individuals, two were previously arrested as part of an earlier related complaint in March. They are Frank Liu and Matthew Ziburis.
The third individual, Jason Sun, remains at large, prosecutors for the Eastern District of New York said.
Miller and Taylor were arrested last month, they said.
The charges include obstruction of justice for allegedly destroying evidence after FBI agents asked about use of a law enforcement database with information on US-based Chinese dissidents.
A spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington said it was “not aware of the specific situation,” but that Beijing “firmly opposes acts by the US that groundlessly malign and smear China.”
The spokesman said that China “always asks overseas Chinese citizens to comply with the host country’s laws and regulations.”
