The head of the FBI and the leader of Britain’s domestic intelligence agency on Wednesday raised fresh alarms about the Chinese government, warning business leaders that Beijing is determined to steal their technology for competitive gain.
FBI Director Christopher Wray reaffirmed long-standing concerns in denouncing economic espionage and hacking operations by China, as well as the Chinese government’s efforts to stifle dissent abroad.
His speech was notable because it took place at MI5’s London headquarters and alongside the agency’s director-general, Ken McCallum, in an intended show of Western solidarity.
Photo: AP
The remarks also showed the extent to which Wray and the FBI regard the Chinese government as not only a law enforcement and intelligence challenge, but are also attuned to the implications of Beijing’s foreign policy actions.
“We consistently see that it’s the Chinese government that poses the biggest long-term threat to our economic and national security, and by ‘our,’ I mean both of our nations, along with our allies in Europe and elsewhere,” Wray said.
McCallum said that the Chinese government and its “covert pressure across the globe” amounts to “the most game-changing challenge we face.”
“This might feel abstract, but it’s real and it’s pressing,” he said. “We need to talk about it. We need to act.”
A spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington, Liu Pengyu (劉鵬宇), rejected the allegations from the Western leaders, saying in an e-mailed statement that China “firmly opposes and combats all forms of cyberattacks” and calling the accusations groundless.
“We will never encourage, support or condone cyberattacks,” the statement said.
In a nod to tensions between Taiwan and China, Wray also said that any forcible takeover of Taipei by Beijing “would represent one of the most horrific business disruptions the world has ever seen.”
“I don’t have any reason to think their [China’s] interest in Taiwan has abated in any fashion,” he said, adding that he hoped China had learned what happens “when you overplay your hand,” as he said Russia has done in Ukraine.
The FBI director said there are signs that China, perhaps drawing lessons from Russia’s experience since the Ukraine invasion, has looked for ways to insulate its economy against potential sanctions.
“In our world, we call that behavior a clue,” said Wray, who throughout his speech urged caution from Western companies looking to do business in or with China.
Western investments in China could collapse in the event of an invasion of Taiwan, he said.
“Just as in Russia, Western investments built over years could become hostages, capital stranded, [and] supply chains and relationships disrupted,” he said.
In Beijing, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) said that the US is “the biggest threat to world peace, stability and development.”
“The relevant US politician has been playing up the so-called China threat to smear and attack China,” Zhao told reporters at a daily briefing when asked about Wray’s comments. “Facts have fully proven that the US is the biggest threat to world peace, stability and development. We urge this US official to have the right perspective, see China’s developments in an objective and reasonable manner, and stop spreading lies and stop making irresponsible remarks.”
NOVEMBER ELECTIONS: The KMT urged the CECC to exclude Taiwanese from the arrivals cap, as they would lose their right to vote if they could not return by July 26 The COVID-19-related border control measures and the cap on the number of international arrivals are not being eased, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday as it reported 112 imported cases of the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 of SARS-CoV-2. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is CECC spokesperson, said a meeting was held yesterday morning in which the Cabinet decided that current border control measures would remain in place. He said the main considerations were global COVID-19 cases increasing 21 percent last week, imported cases of Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 continuing to be detected
Hong Kong singer Jacky Cheung (張學友) has been criticized by the “Little Pink” — a term used to describe young, jingoistic Chinese nationalists on the Web — for saying “Hong Kong jia you [加油, an expression of encouragement].” To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong’s return to Chinese rule on Friday, China Central Television made a series of programs in which it interviewed Cheung and other celebrities. Cheung, speaking in Cantonese, said in the interview that “Hong Kong has been through a lot in the past 25 years, including ups and downs” and ended with the phrase “Hong
FLASH POINT: The ministry said it was aware of Chinese and Russian warships being detected in waters near the disputed islands and was closely monitoring the situation The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday reaffirmed the nation’s sovereignty claim over the Diaoyutai Islands (釣魚台) after Japan, which controls the islands in the East China Sea, accused Chinese and Russian warships of operating near the disputed islands. “It is an indisputable fact that the Diaoyutai Islands are an inherent part of the territory of the Republic of China (Taiwan). Any unilateral action taken by other parties will not change the fact,” ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said. Citing the government’s stance in calling on all parties concerned to resolve disputes in a peaceful manner, Ou said the government was aware of
Taiwan recorded its first local cases of the Omicron subvariant BA.5 of SARS-CoV-2, two family members of imported cases who arrived from the US, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, said that the index case — reported on Monday — tested positive with the COVID-19 subvariant after arriving from the US. The woman returned to Taiwan with her two children, both aged under 10, on June 19, and they underwent a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test upon arrival, Lo said, adding that