Beijing has issued a mandate requiring people to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination before they can enter some public spaces, including gyms, museums and libraries, with exceptions only available to those who cannot be vaccinated for health reasons.
The health app that shows a person’s latest polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results has been updated to make it easier for people to access their vaccination status, said Li Ang (李昂), a spokesman at Beijing’s municipal health commission.
The list of public places requiring proof of vaccination does not include restaurants and offices. The mandate is to take effect on Monday.
Photo: AFP
“In the normalization of COVID-19 pandemic controls, getting vaccinated is still the most effective measure at controlling the spread of COVID-19,” Li said on Wednesday.
More than 23 million people in Beijing have been vaccinated, Li said, which if accurate would cover the city’s entire population and more.
A 2020 census found that Beijing was home to about 22 million long-term residents.
It is unclear what accounts for the discrepancy in the numbers.
Online, the announcement drew some anger and questions.
Social media users asked how to obtain a certificate showing unsuitability for vaccination, whether unvaccinated people could take the subway and other logistics of the new requirement.
Chen Yumei, a 48-year-old Beijing resident, said she has not been vaccinated because she has hives that doctors had said made her unsuitable.
“A lot of doctors told me I couldn’t, but who’s going to give me the certification for an exception? No one dares to give you this certification,” Chen said. “Something like this is too unreasonable. We’ve already been cooperating with the PCR tests, no matter how hot it is or how long the line is.”
