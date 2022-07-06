Police arrest suspect after gunman kills 6 in Illinois

AFP, HIGHLAND PARK, Illinois





Police on Monday arrested a suspect after a mass shooting left six dead at a US Independence Day parade in a wealthy Chicago suburb, casting a dark shadow over the nation’s most patriotic holiday.

Robert Crimo, 22, was identified as a “person of interest” and became the target of a massive manhunt across the town of Highland Park in Illinois, where a rooftop gunman with a high-powered rifle turned a family-focused July 4 parade celebration into a scene of death and trauma.

Firing into the holiday crowd, the shooter caused scenes of chaos as panicked onlookers ran for their lives, leaving behind a parade route strewn with chairs, abandoned balloons and personal belongings.

An abandoned tricycle is pictured near the scene of a mass shooting at an Independence Day parade route in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday. Photo: Reuters

Emergency officials said about two dozen people, including children, were treated for gunshot injuries, with some in critical condition.

After a brief car chase, Crimo was taken into custody “without incident,” Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogmen told reporters.

Earlier, police had warned that he was armed and “very dangerous.”

Crimo bills himself as a musician and goes by the online moniker “Awake the Rapper.”

The shooting is part of a wave of gun violence plaguing the US, where approximately 40,000 deaths a year are caused by firearms, according to the Gun Violence Archive Web site.

It cast a pall over Independence Day, in which towns and cities across the US hold similar parades and people — many dressed in variations on the US flag — hold barbecues, attend sports events and gather for firework displays.

In another July 4 shooting, two police officers were wounded when they came under fire during a fireworks display in Philadelphia, local officials said.

CBS News aired video taken from a high-rise building showing crowds fleeing in panic as fireworks burst in the sky.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said both officers had been released from hospital after receiving treatment and that authorities were still investigating the exact circumstances of the incident.

In Highland Park, Emily Prazak, who marched in the parade, described the mayhem.

“We were getting ready to march down the street and then all the sudden waves of these people started running after, like running towards us, and right before that happened, we heard the pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, and I thought it was fireworks,” Prazak said.

“This is the day that we celebrate our country. This is also a day that our freedom got stolen from us — because many of us residents here, in this building even, we’re all locked down,” she said.

Don Johnson, who also attended the parade, said he initially thought the gunshots were a vehicle backfiring.

“And finally, I heard the screams from a block down, and people running and carrying their kids and everything, and we ran into the gas station, and we were in there for three hours,” Johnson said.

“I’ve seen scenes like this over and over again on the TV and in different communities, and didn’t think it was going to happen here ever,” he said.