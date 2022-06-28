The Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) yesterday approved COVID-19 vaccines for children aged six months to five years old, and booster shots for those aged five to 11.
The committee also approved the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for adults and expanded the eligibility criteria for second booster shots at its meeting yesterday, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) spokesman.
“As COVID-19 is spreading in local communities, the committee recommended that children aged six months to five years be inoculated against COVID-19 to reduce the risk of severe illness or death,” Chuang said.
Photo: CNA
The CECC said 450,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine — which can supply up to 900,000 shots for the youngest age group — are to arrive early next month and be administered later in the month.
Only the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine has received emergency use authorization in Taiwan for children aged six months to five years, he said, adding that the ACIP recommended an interval between doses of four to eight weeks.
For the five-to-11 age group, the committee recommended an additional dose of vaccine for the immunosuppressed or immunocompromised at least 28 days after their second dose, he said.
Photo: CNA
For the same age group, those who have had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine — their primary series — are advised to get their booster shot at least five months, or 150 days, following their last dose, he added.
Airline crew members and people working at airports, harbors, quarantine facilities and social welfare facilities are recommended to get a second booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at least five months following their first booster shot, Chuang said.
The committee approved the Novavax vaccine for people aged 18 or older as their primary series or a booster shot, he said, adding that it can be mixed and matched with other vaccine brands.
The committee also suggested that people who have had COVID-19, but did not experience acute symptoms, get their vaccine shot at least three months after the onset of symptoms or the date of diagnosis, he said.
“Current data suggest that extending the period between COVID-19 infection and post-infection vaccination can increase vaccine-induced immune protection, as well as reduce the risk of reinfection,” he said.
Infected people who are released from isolation and no longer have acute COVID-19 symptoms can be vaccinated earlier with a doctor’s assessment and if they meet one of three criteria: They are at a higher risk of infection due to their job, they are immunosuppressed or immunocompromised, or vaccination is a requirement for them to enter other countries.
Additional reporting by CNA
The domestically designed Teng Yun 2 drone passed development milestones over the weekend, flying for more than 10 hours straight and circling Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), in the longest flight of an indigenous uncrewed combat aerial vehicle. Developed by the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology, the Teng Yun 2, or “Cloud Rider” (騰雲二型), recorded its longest flight yet over the weekend, after a three-hour test flight last month, followed by five and seven-hour stretches in the air. The Teng Yun 2 No. 1812 departed from Chiashan Air Base in Hualien County at 6:46pm on Saturday and flew on a
OVER THE HUMP: In a seven-day period ending on Wednesday, the nation reported 366,628 new cases, down 19 percent from the 451,358 reported in the previous week The nation might further open up to more arrivals in the next two months, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported 48,283 new local COVID-19 cases, down from more than 50,000 in the previous few days. Taiwan on Wednesday last week introduced a plan to allow up to 25,000 arrivals per week as part of efforts to gradually reopen borders, which includes reducing mandatory quarantines for inbound travelers from seven to three days, followed by four days in “self-initiated epidemic prevention.” The quota covers inbound Taiwanese arrivals, businesspeople and migrant workers. Former vice president Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) yesterday said
The Ministry of National Defense yesterday said it is monitoring Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy ship movements near Taiwan, after the Japanese Ministry of Defense disclosed that Chinese vessels made a rare voyage between Yilan County and Japan’s Yonaguni. The Japanese ministry on Wednesday said that two Chinese navy ships on Tuesday diverted from their usual route of entering the Pacific Ocean via the Miyako Strait and for the first time traveled there between Yilan and Yonaguni. The Japan Self-Defense Forces said that it picked up the presence of China’s Type-056A Jiangdao-class corvette 220km north of Yonaguni at 9am on Tuesday. The
CECC UPDATE: Officials said the definition of a confirmed COVID-19 case has been revised to include those who are positive in a PCR home test confirmed by a doctor The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that it would probably list monkeypox as a category 2 notifiable communicable disease today or tomorrow. The WHO is to convene an emergency committee meeting today in accordance with the International Health Regulations to discuss whether the spread of monkeypox to 39 countries, including 32 non-endemic countries, constitutes a public health emergency of international concern. On Tuesday, the Singaporean Ministry of Health confirmed its first imported case of monkeypox, which is also the first case reported in Southeast Asia. South Korea yesterday reported its first confirmed case of monkeypox — a South Korean national who