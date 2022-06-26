US President Joe Biden should enhance cooperation with Taiwan to counter China’s attempts to seize control of global trade, US lawmakers said at a tech forum in Seattle this week.
The event, titled “New Horizon: Taiwan-US Cooperation on the NextGen Digital Technology,” was organized by the US-based National Bureau of Asian Research think tank and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECRO), Taiwan’s de facto diplomatic mission to the US.
The Biden administration should do more to bolster ties with Taiwan, which is a key US partner in the research and development of next-generation technologies being menaced by China, US Senator James Risch, a Republican, told the forum on Thursday.
Photo: AFP
A strong show of support for Taiwan would demonstrate to the alliance of democracies in the Indo-Pacific region that the US would protect the interests of its allies, he said.
US Representative Suzan DelBene, a Democrat, promoted the US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade, saying that the framework is needed at a time when Beijing is attempting to write trade rules for totalitarianism.
Washington Lieutenant Governor Denny Heck, a Democrat, thanked Taiwan for sending COVID-19 aid to his state and investments from its tech firms, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電).
Technology cooperation benefits both parties and his state recently passed legislation in support of Taiwan, Heck said.
Opportunities for technology cooperation between Taiwan and the US are expected to steadily increase, National Development Council Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said.
The immediate priorities for Taiwan-US technological cooperation were clarified in the White House’s latest “National Strategy for Critical and Emerging Technologies” document, he said.
The two countries could start joint research projects as soon as possible in fields such as next-generation semiconductors, the artificial intelligence of things and 5G networks, he said.
Taipei is happy to see that bilateral economic ties are being developed by more than 4,000 enterprises that conduct business between the two countries, Overseas Community Affairs Council Minister Tung Chen-yuan (童振源) told the forum in a video recording.
Daniel Chen (甄國清), director-general of TECRO in Seattle, said that his office plans to broaden existing collaborations with Washington state in information technology and semiconductor research to include exchanges of low-orbit satellite and 6G network technology.
‘DEMOCRATIC FISH’: Soichiro Hayashi said he wants to return Taiwan’s kindness after it helped with relief efforts after the March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami Japanese fish farmers are ready to help Taiwan after China banned Taiwanese grouper imports, the Sankei Shimbun reported yesterday. The Chinese General Administration of Customs suspended imports of the fish on Monday last week, citing prohibited chemicals and excessive levels of oxytetracycline allegedly found in grouper imports since December last year. Soichiro Hayashi, president of the Hayashi Trout Farm in Japan’s Fukushima Prefecture, is leading the push for Taiwanese grouper imports, the newspaper said. His call has caught the attention of several large sushi chains, the report said. Hayashi, who is the Fukushima branch head of the Friends of Lee Teng-hui Association in Japan,
‘TROJAN HORSE’ SCHEME: The comment that a bridge would allow China’s PLA to easily launch an attack shows ‘a lack of backbone,’ Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je said Critics accused Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) of being oblivious to national security concerns after he proposed constructing a bridge to link Kinmen and China’s Xiamen (廈門). Ko, who is also the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) chairman, made the proposal when presiding over the opening ceremony of the party’s office in Kinmen on Saturday. He said the bridge could solve Kinmen’s population, electricity and garbage problems, as well as serve as a shortcut for leaving or entering Taiwan without traveling via Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport). He also proposed building a hospital in Kinmen to attract people who are seeking medical treatment in
OVER THE HUMP: In a seven-day period ending on Wednesday, the nation reported 366,628 new cases, down 19 percent from the 451,358 reported in the previous week The nation might further open up to more arrivals in the next two months, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported 48,283 new local COVID-19 cases, down from more than 50,000 in the previous few days. Taiwan on Wednesday last week introduced a plan to allow up to 25,000 arrivals per week as part of efforts to gradually reopen borders, which includes reducing mandatory quarantines for inbound travelers from seven to three days, followed by four days in “self-initiated epidemic prevention.” The quota covers inbound Taiwanese arrivals, businesspeople and migrant workers. Former vice president Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) yesterday said
CECC UPDATE: Officials said the definition of a confirmed COVID-19 case has been revised to include those who are positive in a PCR home test confirmed by a doctor The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that it would probably list monkeypox as a category 2 notifiable communicable disease today or tomorrow. The WHO is to convene an emergency committee meeting today in accordance with the International Health Regulations to discuss whether the spread of monkeypox to 39 countries, including 32 non-endemic countries, constitutes a public health emergency of international concern. On Tuesday, the Singaporean Ministry of Health confirmed its first imported case of monkeypox, which is also the first case reported in Southeast Asia. South Korea yesterday reported its first confirmed case of monkeypox — a South Korean national who