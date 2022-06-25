Taiwan to donate US$1million to aid Afghan quake relief

Reuters and AP, TAIPEI and GAYAN, Afghanistan





Taiwan is to donate US$1 million to Afghan earthquake relief efforts in response to a call from the UN and others for humanitarian assistance, the government said late on Thursday, as an aftershock yesterday took more lives.

The Bakhtar news agency yesterday reported that the death toll since Wednesday’s magnitude 6 earthquake had risen to 1,150 people, while at least 1,600 people were injured.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department reported a new magnitude 4.2 quake that Bakhtar reported killed five more people in hard-hit Gayan District of Paktika Province and injured 11 people.

Shah Mireh, 40, holds her baby inside a hospital ward in Sharana, Afghanistan, yesterday, after the child was injured in Wednesday’s earthquake. Photo: Reuters

Although Taiwan is not a UN member due to pressure from China, the Presidential Office said in a statement that the government would donate “based on the spirit of humanitarian care for disaster relief regardless of national borders [and] responding to the UN and other humanitarian calls.”

However, Taiwan would not send search-and-rescue teams after consulting with other countries and considering the difficulty of transportation, Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said.

Taiwan regularly sends rescue teams to other disaster areas around the world.

A man stands guard yesterday, as volunteers behind him unload medicine and supplies brought by the Afghan government to help people affected by an earthquake in the Gayan District of Afghanistan’s Paktia Province. Photo: EPA-EFE

China has said it is ready to provide Afghanistan aid, but has yet to give details.

Taiwan and China have sparred over humanitarian assistance for Ukraine, with Taiwan donating more than US$30 million for refugees and rebuilding, and China about US$3 million.

China has accused Taiwan of using the donations for political purposes, which Taipei has strongly rejected, saying the aid came “from our heart.”

Many survivors remained without food, shelter and water, as they waited in devastated villages for relief workers to reach them, with rain compounding their misery.

“There are no blankets, tents, there’s no shelter. Our entire water distribution system is destroyed. There is literally nothing to eat,” 21-year-old Zaitullah Ghurziwal said in Paktika.

Mohammad Amin Huzaifa, head of information for the province, said that heavy rain and floods were hampering efforts to reach those affected.

The earthquake struck areas already suffering the effects of heavy rain, causing rock and mudslides that wiped out hamlets perched precariously on mountain slopes.

Officials said that nearly 10,000 houses were destroyed, an alarming number in an area where the average household size is more than 20 people.

“Seven in one room, five in the other room, four in another, and three in another have been killed in my family,” Bibi Hawa said from a hospital bed in Paktika’s capital, Sharan.

Additional reporting by AFP