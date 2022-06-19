Temple in Afghanistan hit by explosions, gunfire

Several explosions and gunfire ripped through a Sikh temple in Afghanistan’s capital yesterday, wounding at least two people, a Taliban official said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Abdul Nafi Takor, a Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Ministry of the Interior, said that gunmen attacked the Sikh house of worship, known as a gurdwara, in Kabul.

Taliban members guard a Sikh temple in Kabul that was hit by an explosion yesterday. Photo: AP

A gunbattle between the attackers and Taliban forces took place, and two Sikhs were wounded and taken to a hospital, Takor said.

“First the gunmen threw a hand grenade, which caused a fire near the gate,” he said.

Videos posted on social media showed plumes of black smoke rising from the temple in Kabul’s Bagh-e Bala neighborhood and gunfire can be heard.

A regional affiliate of the Islamic State (IS) group known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province has lately increased attacks on mosques and minorities across the country.

The IS affiliate, which has been operating in Afghanistan since 2014, is seen as the greatest security challenge facing the country’s Taliban rulers.

Since seizing power in Kabul and elsewhere in the country in August last year, the Taliban has launched a sweeping crackdown against the IS in eastern Afghanistan.

There were fewer than 700 Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan in 2020.

Since then, dozens of families have left, but many cannot afford to move and have remained in Afghanistan, mainly in Kabul, Jalalabad and Ghazni.