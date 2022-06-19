Southern California prosecutors on Friday added hate crime charges against the Las Vegas man suspected to be behind a shooting that killed one person and injured five at a Taiwanese Presbyterian church in Laguna Woods, California, last month.
After reviewing additional evidence in the case, prosecutors this week filed an amended criminal complaint to include a hate crime charge against David Wenwei Chou (周文偉), Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said.
Chou, a 68-year-old Taiwanese-American, allegedly carried out the shooting on May 15 — when the parishioners were at Geneva Presbyterian Church for a luncheon celebrating one of the church’s pastors — killing physician John Cheng (鄭達志) and wounding five other members.
Photo: AFP
Chou has already been charged with a long list of felonies, including one count of murder, five counts of premeditated attempted murder, four counts of possession of an explosive device, and felony enhancements of lying in wait and personal discharge of a firearm causing death, the prosecutors said.
On Friday, they added a special circumstance that Chou “intentionally killed his victim because of his race, color, religion, nationality or country of origin,” and five enhancements of a hate crime for each of the five counts of attempted murder, the Office of the Orange County District Attorney said in a news release.
If convicted on all charges, Chou faces a maximum sentence of death, the office said.
He is scheduled to be arraigned at the Central Justice Center on Aug. 19 and is being held without bail as a result of the special-circumstance murder charge, the office said.
Media reports said US authorities suspected the shooting was politically motivated after they found notes in Chou’s car indicating that he did not believe Taiwan should be an independent state separate from China.
The military yesterday showed off its latest domestically produced armored vehicle, the CM-34 Clouded Leopard, at a remote manufacturing site in the nation’s central mountains. Taiwan has been eager to demonstrate its resolve to defend itself should China ever attack. Those fears have become more pronounced over the past few years as Beijing has stepped up military activities near Taiwan. While Taiwan relies on the US for many of its weapons, such as fighter jets, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has been pushing for a greater emphasis on Taiwanese-designed and made armaments, the most high profile of which is new submarines. The eight-wheeled CM-34,
CANCELED TOURS: The booster shot requirement for local tour groups will hopefully be dropped, Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai said Starting today, travelers can transit through the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport before flying to a third country, Taoyuan International Airport Corp (TIAC) said this week, after the transit service had been suspended for more than one year. The airport operator resumed the service after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Saturday further eased border control measures that were imposed to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The center has also lifted the ban on inbound passengers being picked up by friends and relatives at the airport. On Monday afternoon, the company conducted a drill to ensure that all stakeholders at the
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin for disparaging Taiwan’s sovereignty by saying that Taiwan issues are “China’s internal affairs.” The ministry strongly condemned Putin’s “false” remarks that “undermined the sovereignty of the Republic of China,” ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) told a news briefing. Xinhua news agency cited Putin as telling Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) during a telephone call on Wednesday that Russia opposed any interference from external forces in China’s internal affairs, such as in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Ou said that Taiwanese elect their government in free and fair elections, adding that only the
TAIPEI INFORMED: The White House said that National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan voiced concern to diplomat Yang Jiechi about Beijing’s activities in the Taiwan Strait Top US and China officials discussed Taiwan, Ukraine and other security issues in Luxembourg, in the latest sign that leaders of the world’s two largest economies are trying to keep high-level communications open despite simmering tensions. The meeting between US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi (楊潔篪) on Monday “included candid, substantive and productive discussion of a number of regional and global security issues, as well as key issues in US-China relations,” the White House said in a statement, without elaborating. The meeting lasted for four-and-a-half hours, said a senior US administration official who briefed reporters afterward. The