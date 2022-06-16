UK vows more deportation flights after legal setback

AP, LONDON





The British government yesterday vowed to organize more flights to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda, after a last-minute court judgement grounded the first plane due to take off under the contentious policy.

British Home Secretary Priti Patel said “preparation for the next flight begins now,” despite legal rulings that none of the asylum seekers earmarked for deportation could be sent to the east African country.

Under a deal signed in April between Britain and Rwanda, the UK government plans to send some migrants who arrive in the UK as stowaways or in small boats to Rwanda, where their asylum claims would be processed.

Royal National Lifeboat Institution staff help migrants disembark from a lifeboat after they were picked up at sea while attempting to cross the English Channel, on the beach of Dungeness, England, yesterday. Photo: AFP

If successful, they will stay in the African country, rather than returning to Britain.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government says the plan is a legitimate way to protect lives and thwart the criminal gangs that send migrants on risky journeys across the English Channel.

Human rights groups say the plan rides roughshod over the protections afforded to refugees under rules set up after World War II. They have called the idea unworkable, inhumane and a waste of money — Britain paid Rwanda ￡120 million (US$145 million) up front for the deal.

Critics include leaders of the Church of England and — according to British news reports — Prince Charles, who is due to visit Rwanda next week as representative of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

UK courts last week refused to ground the first flight, scheduled for Tuesday, but the number due to be aboard was whittled down by appeals and legal challenges.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) — an international tribunal supported by 46 states including the UK — late on Tuesday ruled that an Iraqi man due to be on the plane should not fly, saying he faced “a real risk of irreversible harm.”

That allowed the final few migrants on the plane to win a reprieve.

British Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Therese Coffey said that the government was “surprised and disappointed” by the ruling.

“I think the public will be surprised at European judges overruling British judges,” she told Sky News.

Some Conservative Party lawmakers say Britain should withdraw from the Strasbourg-based European human rights court, which the UK helped to set up.

The European court’s judgement on Tuesday did not overrule Britain’s decisions, which declined to ground the flight as a whole.

The ECHR dealt with the case of an individual due to be aboard.

A full trial of the legality of the UK government plan is due to be heard in the British courts by the end of next month.