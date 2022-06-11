Ukraine yesterday launched new airstrikes on Russian positions in the captured southern region of Kherson, the country’s military said, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated that Kyiv’s forces were “holding on” in the east of the country.
Ukraine is trying to carry out a counterattack in Kherson, one of the first areas to be taken by Russia after the Feb. 24 invasion, as Kyiv’s troops struggle in the eastern Donbas region.
Zelenskiy said in his evening address on Thursday that several “cities in Donbas, which the occupiers now consider key targets, are holding on.”
He added that Ukrainian forces have made positive strides in the Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions outside Donbas, and are in the process of “liberating our land.”
The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense yesterday said it had struck Russian military positions in Kherson, just north of the Crimean Peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, and among the first regions seized by Russia in February.
“Our aircraft carried out a series of strikes on enemy bases, places of accumulation of equipment and personnel, and field depots around five different settlements in the Kherson region,” it said in a statement.
Moscow’s authorities in occupied Kherson have floated holding a referendum on integrating with Russia, mirroring a controversial vote in Crimea in 2014.
Separately, Ukraine and the West denounced a pro-Moscow court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic that sentenced two Britons and a Moroccan to death for fighting for Ukraine, calling the proceedings a sham and a breach of the rules of war.
The court found the three fighters guilty of seeking the violent overthrow of power, an offense punishable by death in the unrecognized eastern republic.
The men were also convicted of mercenary activities and terrorism.
Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported that the defendants — identified as Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner and Brahim Saadoun — would face a firing squad.
Meanwhile, Helsinki is rushing to beef up security on its border with Russia to protect the country from hybrid threats, the Finish Ministry of the Interior said.
Fearing that Moscow could use migrants to exert political pressure, Helsinki is planning legislative amendments that would facilitate the construction of sturdier fences on its 1,300km eastern border.
“The aim of the proposed law is to improve the operational capacity of the border guard in responding to the hybrid threats,” said Anne Ihanus, a senior adviser at the interior ministry. “The war in Ukraine has contributed to the urgency of the matter.”
The move came weeks after the Nordic country applied to join NATO.
Separately, the UK said that Ukraine’s southern city of Mariupol is at risk of a major cholera outbreak, as medical services are likely already near collapse.
There is likely also a critical shortage of medicines in Kherson, the British Ministry of Defence wrote on Twitter.
Russia is struggling to provide basic public services to the population in Russian-occupied territories, it added.
‘INTENSIFIED STANDOFF POSSIBLE’: Taiwan would respond by improving its defense capabilities, the Ministry of National Defense said in a report to the Legislative Yuan The Chinese military would be capable of fighting against Taiwan and allied forces by 2027, a Ministry of National Defense (MND) report said yesterday. China has set a goal of modernizing its warfare capabilities by that year, which is to mark the 100th anniversary of its army’s founding, and it might by then be able to act more aggressively toward Taiwan, said the report, which the ministry submitted to the Legislative Yuan for review. The ministry did not cite any evidence that China was planning to invade Taiwan by 2027 or provide any intelligence that Beijing had given up on its vow
UPBEAT OUTLOOK: The impact of Dragon Boat Festival travel remains to be seen, even though crowds at tourist spots were relatively small, the health minister said Taiwan is likely to see a nationwide decline in daily COVID-19 cases after June 10, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. Taiwan’s COVID-19 situation is still plateauing, with case numbers declining in the north, but rising in the south, although the situation is likely to improve nationwide after Friday. Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), made the comments while visiting a temporary vaccination center for children set up at Liberty Square in Taipei. He said it remains to be seen whether the gathering of crowds over the Dragon Boat Festival holiday weekend will have an impact
‘VERY RARE’ MENTION: The government said it welcomes any positive measure that contributes to heightening the importance of peace and stability across the Strait A rare mention of Taiwan as a footnote in the official Japanese policy guidelines could signal further warming of Taiwan-Japan ties, as the news came on top of reports that Japan is considering dispatching Self-Defense Force officers to Taiwan. A Japanese newspaper reported that Japan’s Cabinet yesterday ratified the Basic Policies for Economic and Fiscal Management and Reform, which includes a footnote on the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. The Japanese government uses the guidelines to draft economic policies and oversee fiscal management. The Japanese-language Asahi Shimbun reported that the Liberal Democratic Party Congress had been divided on whether
JAB PROTECTION: One overseas study has shown that getting a COVID-19 vaccine can reduce the risk of MIS-C by 97%, a Mackay Memorial Hospital physician said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday urged parents to look out for signs of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) in the six weeks following a COVID-19 infection. A pediatrician at National Taiwan University Hospital on Sunday reported a case of MIS-C in a 10-year-old boy, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in late April. The boy had mild symptoms which cleared up after a few days, but he later developed a high fever, diarrhea, rashes and other symptoms between May 28 and Tuesday last week. The boy was admitted to an intensive care unit for emergency treatment on Wednesday last