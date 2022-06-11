Ukraine launches airstrikes to regain occupied Kherson

AFP, HELSINKI and LYSYCHANSK, Ukraine





Ukraine yesterday launched new airstrikes on Russian positions in the captured southern region of Kherson, the country’s military said, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated that Kyiv’s forces were “holding on” in the east of the country.

Ukraine is trying to carry out a counterattack in Kherson, one of the first areas to be taken by Russia after the Feb. 24 invasion, as Kyiv’s troops struggle in the eastern Donbas region.

Zelenskiy said in his evening address on Thursday that several “cities in Donbas, which the occupiers now consider key targets, are holding on.”

Women stand in line to collect humanitarian aid at a Red Cross distribution point in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, yesterday. Photo: REUTERS

He added that Ukrainian forces have made positive strides in the Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions outside Donbas, and are in the process of “liberating our land.”

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense yesterday said it had struck Russian military positions in Kherson, just north of the Crimean Peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, and among the first regions seized by Russia in February.

“Our aircraft carried out a series of strikes on enemy bases, places of accumulation of equipment and personnel, and field depots around five different settlements in the Kherson region,” it said in a statement.

Moscow’s authorities in occupied Kherson have floated holding a referendum on integrating with Russia, mirroring a controversial vote in Crimea in 2014.

Separately, Ukraine and the West denounced a pro-Moscow court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic that sentenced two Britons and a Moroccan to death for fighting for Ukraine, calling the proceedings a sham and a breach of the rules of war.

The court found the three fighters guilty of seeking the violent overthrow of power, an offense punishable by death in the unrecognized eastern republic.

The men were also convicted of mercenary activities and terrorism.

Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported that the defendants — identified as Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner and Brahim Saadoun — would face a firing squad.

Meanwhile, Helsinki is rushing to beef up security on its border with Russia to protect the country from hybrid threats, the Finish Ministry of the Interior said.

Fearing that Moscow could use migrants to exert political pressure, Helsinki is planning legislative amendments that would facilitate the construction of sturdier fences on its 1,300km eastern border.

“The aim of the proposed law is to improve the operational capacity of the border guard in responding to the hybrid threats,” said Anne Ihanus, a senior adviser at the interior ministry. “The war in Ukraine has contributed to the urgency of the matter.”

The move came weeks after the Nordic country applied to join NATO.

Separately, the UK said that Ukraine’s southern city of Mariupol is at risk of a major cholera outbreak, as medical services are likely already near collapse.

There is likely also a critical shortage of medicines in Kherson, the British Ministry of Defence wrote on Twitter.

Russia is struggling to provide basic public services to the population in Russian-occupied territories, it added.

Additional reporting by AP and Reuters