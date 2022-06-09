Australia yesterday said that its patrol plane was in international airspace when a Chinese warplane intercepted it and released a cloud of small aluminium strips, known as chaff.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese responded curtly when asked about a spat between Canberra and Beijing over the May 26 incident, which Australia’s government has described as “very dangerous.”
“This incident occurred in international airspace. Full stop,” Albanese told a news conference.
Chinese Ministry of National Defense spokesman Tan Kefei (譚克非) on Tuesday said that the Australian P-8A aircraft came near the airspace of the Paracel Islands (Xisha Islands, 西沙群島), which Taiwan also claims.
The Chinese side “issued a warning to drive it away,” Tan said.
He accused the Australian plane of threatening China’s sovereignty and security, and Canberra of spreading “false information.”
Australia says that the Chinese plane cut in front of its patrol aircraft and released chaff, some of which was ingested into its engines.
Chaff is designed to confuse radar-guided missiles.
Speculation of a thaw in frosty relations between Australia and China after Albanese’s Labor Party won elections on May 21 has been short-lived.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) sent his congratulations a few days after Albanese’s win, but the two countries have since sparred over the jet incident, and their rival diplomatic and security ambitions in the South Pacific region.
Relations between them have soured in the past two years after Canberra called for an independent probe into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and banned China’s Huawei Technologies Co (華為) from building Australia’s 5G network.
China — Australia’s biggest trading partner — responded by imposing tariffs or disrupting more than a dozen key industries, including wine, barley and coal.
UPBEAT OUTLOOK: The impact of Dragon Boat Festival travel remains to be seen, even though crowds at tourist spots were relatively small, the health minister said Taiwan is likely to see a nationwide decline in daily COVID-19 cases after June 10, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. Taiwan’s COVID-19 situation is still plateauing, with case numbers declining in the north, but rising in the south, although the situation is likely to improve nationwide after Friday. Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), made the comments while visiting a temporary vaccination center for children set up at Liberty Square in Taipei. He said it remains to be seen whether the gathering of crowds over the Dragon Boat Festival holiday weekend will have an impact
‘INTENSIFIED STANDOFF POSSIBLE’: Taiwan would respond by improving its defense capabilities, the Ministry of National Defense said in a report to the Legislative Yuan The Chinese military would be capable of fighting against Taiwan and allied forces by 2027, a Ministry of National Defense (MND) report said yesterday. China has set a goal of modernizing its warfare capabilities by that year, which is to mark the 100th anniversary of its army’s founding, and it might by then be able to act more aggressively toward Taiwan, said the report, which the ministry submitted to the Legislative Yuan for review. The ministry did not cite any evidence that China was planning to invade Taiwan by 2027 or provide any intelligence that Beijing had given up on its vow
‘VERY RARE’ MENTION: The government said it welcomes any positive measure that contributes to heightening the importance of peace and stability across the Strait A rare mention of Taiwan as a footnote in the official Japanese policy guidelines could signal further warming of Taiwan-Japan ties, as the news came on top of reports that Japan is considering dispatching Self-Defense Force officers to Taiwan. A Japanese newspaper reported that Japan’s Cabinet yesterday ratified the Basic Policies for Economic and Fiscal Management and Reform, which includes a footnote on the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. The Japanese government uses the guidelines to draft economic policies and oversee fiscal management. The Japanese-language Asahi Shimbun reported that the Liberal Democratic Party Congress had been divided on whether
FACT SHEET: The US has explained the changes, MOFA said, adding that Taiwan will continue to uphold its democratic system and the inviolability of its sovereignty The US Department of State has put back a statement that it does not support “Taiwan independence” in the latest update of a fact sheet on US-Taiwan relations. The latest version of the fact sheet, published on Saturday last week, states “we do not support Taiwan independence,” a phrase that had been included in the fact sheet since at least 2018 before it was removed on May 5, triggering a strong protest from Beijing. “We oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo from either side; we do not support Taiwan independence; and we expect cross-Strait differences to be resolved by