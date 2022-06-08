The consumer price index (CPI) last month rose 3.39 percent year-on-year, the steepest climb in nearly a decade, driven mainly by increases in food and energy prices, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday.
The inflation gauge rose above 3 percent for the third consecutive month, which is likely to motivate the central bank to raise interest rates on Thursday next week, when the monetary policymaker is due to review its policy.
The latest CPI reading was higher than the guidance given by the DGBAS last month because heavy rainfall disrupted vegetable planting and pushed up overall food costs, senior DGBAS official Tsao Chih-hung (曹志弘) told an online news conference.
Photo: CNA
If the weather stabilizes this month, food supplies should return to normal and reduce the pace of price increases, Tsao said.
However, the CPI for this month would mostly likely also exceed 3 percent, he said.
Food costs, the biggest chunk of the price index, rose 7.4 percent, after egg and meat prices spiked 27.98 percent and 7.88 percent respectively due to soaring feed costs, Tsao said.
The price of vegetables, fruit and fishery products surged 22.12 percent, 16.55 percent and 7.23 percent respectively, he said.
Dining costs rose 5.8 percent, an uptrend that is likely to gain momentum until it peaks next quarter, as people tend to feel more of a pinch than reality warrants, he added.
The cost of transportation and communications, a key price driver since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, rose 4.59 percent due to a 12.62 percent increase in fuel prices, the DGBAS said.
The price of communications equipment fell 3.31 percent, mitigating the upswing a bit, the agency said.
Core CPI, a more reliable long-term price tracker because it excludes items with volatile prices, rose 2.6 percent, up from a revised 2.53 percent a month earlier and above the central bank’s target of 2 percent.
Clothing prices increased 2.57 percent, while living costs rose 2.03 percent due to higher rents and housing repair costs, the DGBAS said.
The wholesale price index (WPI), a measure of commercial production costs, rose 16.6 percent, from a revised 15.5 percent increase in April, which is expected to squeeze companies’ profit margins unless they can pass extra costs on to clients or consumers.
In the first five months of the year, the CPI advanced 3.04 percent, while the WPI increased 14 percent, the DGBAS said.
UPBEAT OUTLOOK: The impact of Dragon Boat Festival travel remains to be seen, even though crowds at tourist spots were relatively small, the health minister said Taiwan is likely to see a nationwide decline in daily COVID-19 cases after June 10, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. Taiwan’s COVID-19 situation is still plateauing, with case numbers declining in the north, but rising in the south, although the situation is likely to improve nationwide after Friday. Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), made the comments while visiting a temporary vaccination center for children set up at Liberty Square in Taipei. He said it remains to be seen whether the gathering of crowds over the Dragon Boat Festival holiday weekend will have an impact
‘INTENSIFIED STANDOFF POSSIBLE’: Taiwan would respond by improving its defense capabilities, the Ministry of National Defense said in a report to the Legislative Yuan The Chinese military would be capable of fighting against Taiwan and allied forces by 2027, a Ministry of National Defense (MND) report said yesterday. China has set a goal of modernizing its warfare capabilities by that year, which is to mark the 100th anniversary of its army’s founding, and it might by then be able to act more aggressively toward Taiwan, said the report, which the ministry submitted to the Legislative Yuan for review. The ministry did not cite any evidence that China was planning to invade Taiwan by 2027 or provide any intelligence that Beijing had given up on its vow
ELEVEN AREAS: The two sides are seeking to sign a deal under a newly announced mechanism in the shortest possible time, Minister Without Portfolio John Deng said Taiwan and the US yesterday announced that they would commence negotiations on a new trade agreement, dubbed the “Taiwan-US Initiative on 21st-century Trade,” signaling a breakthrough after Taiwan was excluded from a US-led regional trade framework. The first round of negotiations would be held in Washington at the end of this month, Minister Without Portfolio John Deng (鄧振中) told a news conference in Taipei, adding that he would head the Taiwanese delegation to the US. Deng made the announcement after an online meeting with Deputy US Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi, in which the two sides agreed on the initiative’s name. The negotiations would
FACT SHEET: The US has explained the changes, MOFA said, adding that Taiwan will continue to uphold its democratic system and the inviolability of its sovereignty The US Department of State has put back a statement that it does not support “Taiwan independence” in the latest update of a fact sheet on US-Taiwan relations. The latest version of the fact sheet, published on Saturday last week, states “we do not support Taiwan independence,” a phrase that had been included in the fact sheet since at least 2018 before it was removed on May 5, triggering a strong protest from Beijing. “We oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo from either side; we do not support Taiwan independence; and we expect cross-Strait differences to be resolved by