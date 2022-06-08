A rare mention of Taiwan as a footnote in the official Japanese policy guidelines could signal further warming of Taiwan-Japan ties, as the news came on top of reports that Japan is considering dispatching Self-Defense Force officers to Taiwan.
A Japanese newspaper reported that Japan’s Cabinet yesterday ratified the Basic Policies for Economic and Fiscal Management and Reform, which includes a footnote on the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.
The Japanese government uses the guidelines to draft economic policies and oversee fiscal management.
Photo: AP
The Japanese-language Asahi Shimbun reported that the Liberal Democratic Party Congress had been divided on whether the guidelines should include a clear statement to “deepen collaboration with Taiwan,” but later decided to reference the statement following a leaders’ summit between US President Joe Biden and then-Japanese prime minister Yoshihide Suga in April last year, as Japan has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan.
The congress on Monday approved adding the summit’s wording — that Japan “underscores the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and encourages the peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues” — as a footnote in the guidelines.
Taiwan was last mentioned in a US-Japan leaders’ statement in 1969, when then-US president Richard Nixon met with then-Japanese prime minister Eisaku Sato.
Minoru Kihara, a member of the Liberal Democratic Party’s Policy Affairs Research Council, said that the mention of Taiwan in the guidelines, even as a footnote, was “very rare.”
Party members’ demand that the mention of Taiwan be moved from the footnote to the body of the guidelines would be handled by council chairwoman Sanae Takaichi, Kihara said.
In Taipei, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) yesterday said that Taiwan welcomes any positive measure that contributes to heightening the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.
Taiwan would continue to collaborate and deepen relations with like-minded partners such as Japan to jointly defend the common values of democracy and freedom, Ou said.
Ou declined to comment on reports that Japan might dispatch serving Self-Defense Force officers to Taiwan.
The guidelines ratified yesterday also state that Japan would drastically increase defense spending “within the next five years.”
Neither the five-year period nor the reference to Taiwan had figured in a draft version of the document last week.
By contrast, last year’s version of the guidelines said only that Japan would significantly increase defense spending as necessary.
The document — which includes issues ranging from energy security to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s “new capitalism” — does not assign an amount to Japan’s commitment to “drastically strengthen” defense spending.
However, the guidelines did refer to the commitment of many NATO members to spend 2 percent of GDP on defense. Japan now spends just over 1 percent of GDP on its Self-Defense Forces.
Additional reporting by Reuters
UPBEAT OUTLOOK: The impact of Dragon Boat Festival travel remains to be seen, even though crowds at tourist spots were relatively small, the health minister said Taiwan is likely to see a nationwide decline in daily COVID-19 cases after June 10, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. Taiwan’s COVID-19 situation is still plateauing, with case numbers declining in the north, but rising in the south, although the situation is likely to improve nationwide after Friday. Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), made the comments while visiting a temporary vaccination center for children set up at Liberty Square in Taipei. He said it remains to be seen whether the gathering of crowds over the Dragon Boat Festival holiday weekend will have an impact
‘INTENSIFIED STANDOFF POSSIBLE’: Taiwan would respond by improving its defense capabilities, the Ministry of National Defense said in a report to the Legislative Yuan The Chinese military would be capable of fighting against Taiwan and allied forces by 2027, a Ministry of National Defense (MND) report said yesterday. China has set a goal of modernizing its warfare capabilities by that year, which is to mark the 100th anniversary of its army’s founding, and it might by then be able to act more aggressively toward Taiwan, said the report, which the ministry submitted to the Legislative Yuan for review. The ministry did not cite any evidence that China was planning to invade Taiwan by 2027 or provide any intelligence that Beijing had given up on its vow
ELEVEN AREAS: The two sides are seeking to sign a deal under a newly announced mechanism in the shortest possible time, Minister Without Portfolio John Deng said Taiwan and the US yesterday announced that they would commence negotiations on a new trade agreement, dubbed the “Taiwan-US Initiative on 21st-century Trade,” signaling a breakthrough after Taiwan was excluded from a US-led regional trade framework. The first round of negotiations would be held in Washington at the end of this month, Minister Without Portfolio John Deng (鄧振中) told a news conference in Taipei, adding that he would head the Taiwanese delegation to the US. Deng made the announcement after an online meeting with Deputy US Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi, in which the two sides agreed on the initiative’s name. The negotiations would
FACT SHEET: The US has explained the changes, MOFA said, adding that Taiwan will continue to uphold its democratic system and the inviolability of its sovereignty The US Department of State has put back a statement that it does not support “Taiwan independence” in the latest update of a fact sheet on US-Taiwan relations. The latest version of the fact sheet, published on Saturday last week, states “we do not support Taiwan independence,” a phrase that had been included in the fact sheet since at least 2018 before it was removed on May 5, triggering a strong protest from Beijing. “We oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo from either side; we do not support Taiwan independence; and we expect cross-Strait differences to be resolved by