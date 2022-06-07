South Korea and the US early yesterday said that they fired eight surface-to-surface missiles off South Korea’s east coast, responding to a barrage of short-range ballistic missiles launched by North Korea on Sunday.
The action is a demonstration of “the capability and readiness to carry out precision strikes” against the source of North Korea’s missile launches, or the command and support centers, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency cited the South Korean military as saying.
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office last month, has vowed to take a tougher line against North Korea, and agreed with US President Joe Biden at a summit in Seoul last month to upgrade joint military drills and their combined deterrence posture.
Photo: Reuters
This year, North Korea has conducted a flurry of missile launches, and Yoon said that its missile and nuclear weapons programs have reached a level at which they pose a threat to regional and world peace.
South Korea “will continue to build fundamental and practical security capabilities and deter the North’s nuclear and missile threats,” Yoon told an event for South Korea’s Memorial Day.
The militaries of South Korea and the US fired eight surface-to-surface missiles in about 10 minutes starting at 4:45am yesterday in response to the eight missiles fired by North Korea on Sunday, Yonhap reported.
An official from the South Korean Ministry of Defense said that eight Army Tactical Missile Systems had been fired.
The US Indo-Pacific Command said the exercise included one US Army missile and seven from South Korea.
“The ROK-US Alliance remains committed to peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and throughout the Indo-Pacific region,” it said in a statement, using the initials of South Korea’s official name.
North Korea’s short-range ballistic missiles, fired toward the sea off its east coast on Sunday, were probably its largest single test, and came a day after South Korea and the US ended joint military drills.
The South Korea-US bilateral exercises involved a US aircraft carrier for the first time in more than four years.
Japan and the US also conducted a joint military exercise on Sunday in response to the latest North Korea missile tests.
North Korea, which is several weeks into battling its first known outbreak of COVID-19, has criticized previous joint drills as an example of Washington’s continued “hostile policies” toward Pyongyang, despite its talk of diplomacy.
Yonhap, citing an unidentified source, said North Korea’s volley on Sunday was launched from four locations, including Sunan in the capital, Pyongyang.
Ewha University international studies professor Leif-Eric Easley said that South Korea’s missile defenses are insufficient against the expanding North Korean threat.
“This calls not only for further investments in hardware, but also a more multilayered approach coordinated with Japan and diplomatic efforts with Beijing to reduce arms race dynamics with Pyongyang,” Easley said.
North Korea continued with its trend of not reporting on missile launches in state media, which some analysts have said is meant to show the tests are part of routine military drills.
The Jerusalem Post yesterday refused to take down an interview with Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), after China demanded that the Israeli newspaper remove the article. Yaakov Katz, editor-in-chief of Israel’s best-selling English newspaper, wrote on Twitter that he received a call from the Chinese embassy demanding the story be taken down or China would sever ties with the paper and “downgrade relations with the state of Israel.” “Needless to say, [the] story ain’t going anywhere,” Katz wrote. In the interview published on Monday, Wu said that Taiwan is on the front lines of China’s “rapidly expanding authoritarianism,” which is also
PARTNERSHIP ACT: President Tsai Ing-wen and US Senator Tammy Duckworth met the day after 30 Chinese warplanes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone The US National Guard is planning to cooperate with the Taiwanese military, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday, a day after China made its second-largest incursion into the nation’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) this year. Meeting visiting US Senator Tammy Duckworth at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Tsai said the lawmaker was one of the main sponsors of the Taiwan partnership act, which had received bipartisan support in the US Congress, although it has yet to become law. “As a result, the US Department of Defense is now proactively planning cooperation between the US National Guard and Taiwan’s defense forces,” Tsai
UPBEAT OUTLOOK: The impact of Dragon Boat Festival travel remains to be seen, even though crowds at tourist spots were relatively small, the health minister said Taiwan is likely to see a nationwide decline in daily COVID-19 cases after June 10, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. Taiwan’s COVID-19 situation is still plateauing, with case numbers declining in the north, but rising in the south, although the situation is likely to improve nationwide after Friday. Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), made the comments while visiting a temporary vaccination center for children set up at Liberty Square in Taipei. He said it remains to be seen whether the gathering of crowds over the Dragon Boat Festival holiday weekend will have an impact
‘INTENSIFIED STANDOFF POSSIBLE’: Taiwan would respond by improving its defense capabilities, the Ministry of National Defense said in a report to the Legislative Yuan The Chinese military would be capable of fighting against Taiwan and allied forces by 2027, a Ministry of National Defense (MND) report said yesterday. China has set a goal of modernizing its warfare capabilities by that year, which is to mark the 100th anniversary of its army’s founding, and it might by then be able to act more aggressively toward Taiwan, said the report, which the ministry submitted to the Legislative Yuan for review. The ministry did not cite any evidence that China was planning to invade Taiwan by 2027 or provide any intelligence that Beijing had given up on its vow