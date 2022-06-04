Zelenskiy vows victory on 100th day of invasion

AFP, KYIV





Ukraine will emerge the victor in the war started by Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said yesterday, as Moscow’s invasion of its neighbor entered its 100th day, with Russian troops pounding the Donbas region.

Thousands of people have been killed, millions sent fleeing and towns turned into rubble, since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Russia’s advance has been slowed by a fierce Ukrainian resistance, which repelled them from around the capital and forced Moscow to shift its aims toward capturing the east.

A man cleans up debris of his house destroyed by shelling in the village of Moshchun, Kyiv region, on Thursday. Photo: AFP

Russia has since taken one-fifth of Ukrainian territory — tripling the land under its occupation from 2014, when it seized Crimea and parts of Donbas.

Moscow assessed that “certain results have been achieved,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, pointing to the “liberation” of some areas from what he called the “pro-Nazi armed forces of Ukraine.”

However, Zelenskiy said Russia would not prevail, appearing in a video accompanied by the same key political leaders also shown in a video posted on Feb. 24 when they vowed to defend their country.

A couple take shelter at an underground metro station in Kyiv on Marc 2, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues. Photo: Reuters

“Our team is much bigger. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are here. The most important — the people, the people of our state are here. Defending Ukraine for 100 days already,” he said.

“Victory will be ours,” he said in a show of defiance in the video, with the presidential office building as a backdrop.

Putin’s troops are now concentrating their forces in the Donbas, where some of the fiercest fighting is centered on the industrial hub city of Severodonetsk.

Fighting continues in Severodonetsk’s city center, the president’s office said, adding that the invaders were “shelling civilian infrastructure and Ukrainian military.”

Severodonetsk “is the toughest area at the moment,” Zelenskiy said late on Thursday.

“For 100 days, they have been levelling everything,” Lugansk regional governor Sergiy Gaiday said on Telegram.

Accusing the Russians of destroying hospitals, schools and roads, Gaiday said, however, that “we are only getting stronger.”

“Hatred of the enemy and faith in our victory make us unbreakable,” he said.

Ukrainian troops were still holding an industrial zone, Gaiday said, a situation reminiscent of Mariupol, where a steelworks was the southeastern port city’s last holdout until Ukrainian troops finally surrendered late last month.

The situation in Lysychansk — Severodonetsk’s twin city, which sits just across a river — also looked increasingly dire.

About 60 percent of infrastructure and housing had been destroyed, while Internet, mobile network and gas services had been knocked out, Lysychansk Mayor Oleksandr Zaika said.