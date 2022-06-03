The Canadian military has accused Chinese warplanes of harassing its patrol aircraft as they monitor North Korea sanctions evasions, sometimes forcing Canadian planes to divert from their flight paths.
On several occasions from April 26 to Thursday last week, Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) aircraft approached a Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) CP-140 Aurora long-range patrol aircraft, the Canadian Armed Forces said in a statement on Wednesday.
“In these interactions, PLAAF aircraft did not adhere to international air safety norms,” the statement said. “These interactions are unprofessional and/or put the safety of our RCAF personnel at risk.”
In some instances, the Canadian aircrew felt so at risk that they had to quickly change their flight path to avoid a potential collision with the intercepting aircraft, the statement added.
Beijing has yet to comment on the allegations.
Such interactions are of concern and of increasing frequency, the Canadian military said, adding that the missions occur during UN-approved operations to implement sanctions on North Korea.
The Canadian aircraft were part of Ottawa’s “Operation NEON,” which sees military ships, aircraft and personnel deployed to identify suspected sanctions evasions at sea, including ship-to-ship transfers of fuel and other supplies banned by UN Security Council resolutions.
China, which says it has enforced the sanctions, last week joined Russia in vetoing a US-led proposal for new sanctions on Pyongyang over its increasing missile tests.
“Under current circumstances, ramping up sanctions won’t help solve the problem,” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) told a briefing on Wednesday.
China and Russia’s air forces last week conducted a joint aerial patrol over the Sea of Japan, the East China Sea and the Western Pacific, the first such exercise since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
In June 2019, two Canadian naval vessels were “buzzed” by Chinese fighter jets when they sailed through the East China Sea.
The ships had been shadowed by several Chinese vessels and aircraft as they transited through the region.
Additional reporting by AFP
