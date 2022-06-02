Ukraine yesterday looked close to losing the key eastern city of Severodonetsk to Russian forces, but was boosted by the US decision to send more advanced rocket systems to help with its defense.
“The Russians control 70 percent of Severodonetsk,” Lugansk Governor Sergiy Gaiday said on Telegram, adding that Ukrainian forces were withdrawing to prepared positions.
“If in two or three days, the Russians take control of Severodonetsk, they will install artillery and mortars, and will bombard more intensely Lysychansk,” the city across the river, which Gaiday said remained held by Kyiv.
Photo: AFP
One of the industrial hubs on Russia’s path to taking the eastern Lugansk region, Severodonetsk has become a target of massive Russian firepower since the failed attempt to capture Kyiv.
However, in a boost for the outgunned Ukrainian military, US President Joe Biden confirmed that more US weaponry was on the way to allow it to “more precisely strike key targets” in Ukraine. The new weapon is the HIMARS, a multiple launch rocket system, or MLRS, a mobile unit that can simultaneously launch multiple precision-guided missiles.
They are the centrepiece of a US$700 million package unveiled yesterday that includes air-surveillance radar, more Javelin short-range anti-tank rockets, artillery ammunition, helicopters, vehicles and spare parts, a US official said.
With a range of about 80km, they would allow Ukrainian forces to strike further behind Russian lines.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused Washington of “adding fuel to the fire,” saying “such supplies” do not encourage Kyiv to resume peace talks.
In an article in the New York Times, Biden wrote: “We are not encouraging or enabling Ukraine to strike beyond its borders.”
“We do not seek a war between NATO and Russia,” he wrote. “As much as I disagree with Mr [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, and find his actions an outrage, the United States will not try to bring about his ouster in Moscow.”
“So long as the United States or our allies are not attacked, we will not be directly engaged in this conflict, either by sending American troops to fight in Ukraine or by attacking Russian forces,” he added.
While some analysts have suggested the HIMARS could be a “game-changer,” others caution they should not be expected to suddenly turn the tables, not least because Ukrainian troops need time to learn how to use them effectively.
What they might do is improve morale, said one Ukrainian soldier getting pummelled on the front line.
“If you know you have a heavy weapon behind you, everyone’s spirits rise,” one fighter who uses the nom de guerre Luzhniy said before the announcement.
REOPENING PLANS: Although Taiwan’s COVID-19 infection rate is about the same as among inbound travelers, healthcare capacity is the main factor being considered The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said a policy for reopening national borders to business travelers was being discussed with the Ministry of Economic Affairs and “would be announced soon.” Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the COVID-19 infection rate in Taiwan has increased to about 6 percent, which is about the same as the positivity rate detected among inbound travelers. The tight border control measures imposed since the COVID-19 pandemic began had aimed to keep the virus out, but as the infection rate has increased, stopping the virus at the border is
DELIBERATIONS: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said international arrivals might receive saliva-based tests and have a shorter home quarantine period A shorter home quarantine period for international travelers and an initial cap of 25,000 inbound travelers per week are being discussed, the government said yesterday, as it considers the first stages of reopening Taiwan’s borders. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) in a meeting yesterday morning instructed the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) and related ministries to plan for the easing of border controls, as long as the nation can maintain adequate healthcare capacity. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that quarantine requirements would not yet be scrapped, but that the home quarantine period for international travelers
‘CONCERNED’: While Blinken criticized the conditions imposed on Michelle Bachelet in China, she defended her trip, saying she told Beijing that it cannot ignore human rights Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) yesterday warned of China’s ambitions, including the annexation of Taiwan, after the US expressed concern over China’s “efforts to restrict and manipulate” the UN human rights chief’s visit to the Xinjiang region. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet’s long-planned trip this week took her to the far-western Xinjiang region, where Beijing is accused of detaining more than 1 million Uighurs and other Muslim minorities, forced sterilization of women and coerced labor. Her visit had already been criticized for failing to secure guarantees of unfettered access to Xinjiang. “1st they took #Tibet for ‘peace.’ Then
PARTNERSHIP ACT: President Tsai Ing-wen and US Senator Tammy Duckworth met the day after 30 Chinese warplanes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone The US National Guard is planning to cooperate with the Taiwanese military, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday, a day after China made its second-largest incursion into the nation’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) this year. Meeting visiting US Senator Tammy Duckworth at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Tsai said the lawmaker was one of the main sponsors of the Taiwan partnership act, which had received bipartisan support in the US Congress, although it has yet to become law. “As a result, the US Department of Defense is now proactively planning cooperation between the US National Guard and Taiwan’s defense forces,” Tsai